Did the Pixel 11 and its most anticipated new feature leak at Google I/O?

Pixel 11 user to become aware of a notification even if his phone is lying on a desk with the screen face down. The Pixel 11 series will reportedly have an LED notification system along the rear camera bar that is rumored to be called "Pixel Glow." This would allow auser to become aware of a notification even if his phone is lying on a desk with the screen face down.

The Pixel Glow notification lights might use 8 different LED colors





Which Pixel 11 model would you buy? Pixel 11. Pixel 11 Pro. Pixel 11 Pro XL. Pixel 11 Pro Fold. None of them. Vote 2 Votes





While originally it was believed that the Pixel Glow had three colors (red, green, and blue), later reports indicated that the feature will be made up of eight colors. This means that the Pixel Glow might be more capable than previously thought with the eight LED lamps able to display a lot more different combinations. That means that the Pixel Glow will be able to alert Pixel 11 series users about more different events than first believed.

Did we see the Pixel 11 with Pixel Glow at Google I/O 2026?





We don't expect the 2026 Pixels to see the light of day until the next Made by Google event. This will possibly be held in August. However, we might have caught a glimpse of the Pixel 11 during the part of the Google I/O keynote that featured Gemini Omni.









This part of the presentation showed how Google Omni can change reality after the user asks for changes by requesting them with natural language. At one point there is a light that surrounds the camera bar, looking every bit like the Pixel Glow that we expect to see this year on the 2026 Pixel models.





The Pixel 11 line will be powered by the Tensor G6, which is expected to be produced by TSMC using its 2nm process node. The application processor (AP) should have 7 CPU cores with a 1+4+2 configuration compared to the eight CPU cores on the Tensor G5. The Tensor G6 (with the codename Malibu ) might sport:

The Tensor G6 configuration features an unusual 7 CPU cores





1x Prime Core: ARM Cortex-C1 Ultra (Clocked at 4.11 GHz), which will handle complex tasks and heavy app launches.

4x Performance Cores: ARM Cortex-C1 Pro (Clocked at 3.38 GHz), which will handle most tasks including multitasking, computational photography, and much more.

2x Efficiency Cores: ARM Cortex-C1 Pro (Clocked at 2.65 GHz), which are the efficiency cores that can handle audio tasks, background sync, push notifications, new emails and more without consuming more than a small amount of energy.





Recommended For You The Tensor G6 GPU is putting the focus on energy efficiency rather than making the chip a mobile gaming powerhouse. The GPU is an optimized version of the Imagination PowerVR CXTP-48-1536. This component first hit the market in 2021 but has been power optimized for 2026. The Tensor G6 GPU is putting the focus on energy efficiency rather than making the chip a mobile gaming powerhouse. The GPU is an optimized version of the Imagination PowerVR CXTP-48-1536. This component first hit the market in 2021 but has been power optimized for 2026.

The Tensor G6 will be made using TSMC's 2nm process node





Additionally, since the Tensor G6 is made using TSMC's 2nm process node compared with the 3nm process node used to build the Tensor G5, the new version of the AP will deliver power reduction in the range of 20% to 30%. Even more exciting, the GPU runs so cool on 2nm that the throttling of the phone, required on older Pixel models because of the heat generated by the Tensor chip, will not be required with the Pixel 11 line powered by the Tensor G6 AP.





While a benchmark test will not put the Tensor G6 at the top of CPU and GPU tests, the Tensor G6 will maintain its frame rates during a one-hour marathon gaming session without turning the device into a steam room.





I'm hoping that Google or Verizon has an exceptionally great trade-in deal for the Pixel 11 Pro XL since my Pixel 6 Pro will lose Google support in October. Actually, I am pretty lucky as far as that goes since when I bought the phone, it was scheduled to lose Google support in October 2024. This means that Google was able to squeeze an extra couple of years out of the OG Tensor AP.





We can expect some new AI features from Google for the Pixel 11 line and they will no doubt be revealed during the next Made by Google event. This should take place in August.