The One UI 8 beta is out for your Galaxy S23, but you may not like that a key Galaxy AI feature is missing

The latest One UI 8 beta brings Android 16 to your Galaxy S23, but one of Galaxy AI’s most useful features, Now Brief, isn't included - at least not yet.

Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S23 lineup has just started rolling out, bringing Android 16 to the 2023 flagships as well as new and improved features. However, owners of Galaxy S23 phones will notice a major Galaxy AI-powered feature missing from the new software

Now Brief, a feature that Samsung announced earlier this year, apparently may not make it to its 2023 flagship series. Now Brief was first introduced with the Galaxy S25. Of course, it's not official yet whether the Galaxy S23 phones will get it, but the feature is missing from the first beta version of One UI 8.0 for these phones. 

The Galaxy S24 series received the feature a few days ago with the One UI 8.0 beta update. The feature was also previously spotted running on the Galaxy S23 series (this was done by sideloading the APK) without too many problems. So, potentially, many Galaxy S23 users assumed they would get the feature officially on their phones with the One UI 8.0 beta. 

But with the first beta, there's the unpleasant surprise of Now Brief missing on Galaxy S23 phones. 


Now Brief is a helpful feature powered by Galaxy AI. It takes advantage of Samsung stock apps and some Google and third-party apps and displays time-relevant personalized information for you at a glance. It can show you things like the weather for the day, your meetings, flight details, reminders, and music playlists. You can also see memories from the day, your health data, and other helpful tidbits of info throughout the day. 

Are you frustrated that Now Brief may be missing from your Galaxy S23?

Vote View Result

On supported phones, you can access Now Brief from the Now Bar and Side Panel, and it even has its own dedicated widget. 

Of course, as this is just the first One UI 8.0 beta, it's still not completely out of the cards for the Galaxy S23. However, Samsung may decide to limit the feature just for the Galaxy S24 and S25 phones and newer high-end phones. We'll know for sure when the stable One UI 8 rolls out. 

I think that it's a little disappointing for Galaxy S23 owners to see Now Brief missing. After all, the Galaxy S23 may be able to run the feature hardware-wise, and I always dislike it when companies limit features to newer models just because. Hopefully Samsung decides not to keep it exclusive. But we'll have to wait and see. 

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
