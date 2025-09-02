The One UI 8 beta is out for your Galaxy S23, but you may not like that a key Galaxy AI feature is missing
The latest One UI 8 beta brings Android 16 to your Galaxy S23, but one of Galaxy AI’s most useful features, Now Brief, isn't included - at least not yet.
One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S23 lineup has just started rolling out, bringing Android 16 to the 2023 flagships as well as new and improved features. However, owners of Galaxy S23 phones will notice a major Galaxy AI-powered feature missing from the new software.
Now Brief, a feature that Samsung announced earlier this year, apparently may not make it to its 2023 flagship series. Now Brief was first introduced with the Galaxy S25. Of course, it's not official yet whether the Galaxy S23 phones will get it, but the feature is missing from the first beta version of One UI 8.0 for these phones.
On supported phones, you can access Now Brief from the Now Bar and Side Panel, and it even has its own dedicated widget.
Of course, as this is just the first One UI 8.0 beta, it's still not completely out of the cards for the Galaxy S23. However, Samsung may decide to limit the feature just for the Galaxy S24 and S25 phones and newer high-end phones. We'll know for sure when the stable One UI 8 rolls out.
I think that it's a little disappointing for Galaxy S23 owners to see Now Brief missing. After all, the Galaxy S23 may be able to run the feature hardware-wise, and I always dislike it when companies limit features to newer models just because. Hopefully Samsung decides not to keep it exclusive. But we'll have to wait and see.
Now Brief, a feature that Samsung announced earlier this year, apparently may not make it to its 2023 flagship series. Now Brief was first introduced with the Galaxy S25. Of course, it's not official yet whether the Galaxy S23 phones will get it, but the feature is missing from the first beta version of One UI 8.0 for these phones.
The Galaxy S24 series received the feature a few days ago with the One UI 8.0 beta update. The feature was also previously spotted running on the Galaxy S23 series (this was done by sideloading the APK) without too many problems. So, potentially, many Galaxy S23 users assumed they would get the feature officially on their phones with the One UI 8.0 beta.
But with the first beta, there's the unpleasant surprise of Now Brief missing on Galaxy S23 phones.
The Now Brief feature. | Image Credit - Samsung
Now Brief is a helpful feature powered by Galaxy AI. It takes advantage of Samsung stock apps and some Google and third-party apps and displays time-relevant personalized information for you at a glance. It can show you things like the weather for the day, your meetings, flight details, reminders, and music playlists. You can also see memories from the day, your health data, and other helpful tidbits of info throughout the day.
On supported phones, you can access Now Brief from the Now Bar and Side Panel, and it even has its own dedicated widget.
Of course, as this is just the first One UI 8.0 beta, it's still not completely out of the cards for the Galaxy S23. However, Samsung may decide to limit the feature just for the Galaxy S24 and S25 phones and newer high-end phones. We'll know for sure when the stable One UI 8 rolls out.
I think that it's a little disappointing for Galaxy S23 owners to see Now Brief missing. After all, the Galaxy S23 may be able to run the feature hardware-wise, and I always dislike it when companies limit features to newer models just because. Hopefully Samsung decides not to keep it exclusive. But we'll have to wait and see.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: