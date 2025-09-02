The One UI 8 beta is out for your Galaxy S23, but you may not like that a key Galaxy AI feature is missing

Galaxy S23

But with the first beta, there's the unpleasant surprise of Now Brief missing on Galaxy S23 phones.

Now Brief is a helpful feature powered by Galaxy AI . It takes advantage of Samsung stock apps and some Google and third-party apps and displays time-relevant personalized information for you at a glance. It can show you things like the weather for the day, your meetings, flight details, reminders, and music playlists. You can also see memories from the day, your health data, and other helpful tidbits of info throughout the day.





Are you frustrated that Now Brief may be missing from your Galaxy S23? Yes, I was looking forward to it No, I was not going to use it anyway Unsure, let's wait and see Yes, I was looking forward to it 0% No, I was not going to use it anyway 85.71% Unsure, let's wait and see 14.29%

