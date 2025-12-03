iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

iPhone 17e leaks hint at a familiar display — with one subtle upgrade that could matter

A new report claims Apple may reuse the iPhone 16e's 6.1-inch OLED panel for the 17e.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Display iPhone
iPhone 17e leaks hint at a familiar display — with one subtle upgrade that could matter
The iPhone 17e is Apple's next mid-ranger, and the phone has recently started appearing in the rumor mill. Now, the latest rumor claims that the device may feature the same iPhone 14-based OLED panel as its predecessor, but may feature slimmer bezels. 

iPhone 17e may have the same display as the iPhone 16e, with one change


A new report coming from South Korea cites supply chain sources on the potential display panel for the iPhone 17e. Reportedly, BOE will be producing the majority of the panels for the mid-range iPhone, while Samsung Display and LG Display are going to cover the rest. 

Previous rumors have claimed that the iPhone 17e may come with a Dynamic Island, but this report doesn't corroborate that claim.


Digital Chat Station, a prominent leaker, has previously said that the iPhone 17e may come with the Dynamic Island and the A19 chip. However, this may not be the case. The iPhone 16e features a notch like older iPhones (13 and 14), and comes with the A18 chip. Apple replaced the notch with the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

At least, the new iPhone 17e may not come without a display upgrade – it may get slimmer bezels. The Cupertino giant may slim the bezels without replacing the panel itself by tweaking the frame and how the screen fits into the chassis. That would be a noticeable design upgrade, while at the same time keeping the costs down.

Would slimmer bezels be enough to make the iPhone 17e appealing?

Vote View Result

Obviously, implementing the Dynamic Island is harder to achieve. Apple would need to rework the camera layout, change the sensor placement, and make other tweaks. It can't just place the Dynamic Island in an older notch-based panel. And of course, if Apple decides to do that, that would raise costs and somewhat undermine the fact that the "e" line is trying to be more affordable.

The report also claims that the iPhone 17e's display will remain the 6.1-inch OLED with a 60Hz display refresh rate. Reportedly, BOE has not been able to produce LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panels for the iPhone 17 line, but only LTPS TFF panels, such as the one in the iPhone 16e

Recommended For You

These LTPS panels support the variable refresh rate. 

iPhone 17e: will it be good enough?


Nowadays, mid-range phones come with all sorts of bells and whistles, including 120Hz display refresh rate, big batteries, and fast charging. On the other hand, the iPhone 17e is shaping up to be, well, very similar to the iPhone 16e

The Dynamic Island upgrade would've been a good addition to the iPhone, as well as a potentially 120Hz display refresh rate, but it doesn't seem likely to happen.

Then again, we have the iPhone 17 that brought a 120Hz refresh rate to "base" iPhone models for the first time. So it may take a couple of years more for the update to trickle down to the mid-range model.

The iPhone 16e costs $599. Potentially, the iPhone 17e may cost the same, if there's no price tag. For $50 more, you can get the Galaxy S25 FE, which has a triple camera system and a 120Hz display refresh rate. However, Apple's chips are faster than the Exynos powering the Galaxy. 

Other competitors include the Pixel 9a, which delivers the Pixel camera experience and exceptional battery life, and the OnePlus 13R, which sports top-notch specs and can even be called a "flagship killer". 

If I'm buying an iPhone next year, it's not going to be the iPhone 17e


For me, the regular iPhone 17 is the better deal, even if it costs a bit more. The smoother 120Hz display alone is worth it. After using fast displays on other phones, going back to 60Hz feels slow and a little outdated. The iPhone 17 also gets the newer chipset and the refreshed design, so you feel like you're getting something modern, not something built to fit a tight budget.

And honestly, when I buy an iPhone, I want it to last. I want a phone that feels fast a few years from now, not one that already feels like it's missing things on day one. The 17e will make sense for some people, of course – the price is good, and Apple's software is always smooth – but for me, the regular iPhone 17 feels like the one I'd be happier living with.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless