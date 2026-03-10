Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: what to expect





What's expected to change vs Galaxy Watch Ultra

Similar design with a 47mm case

New Snapdragon Wear Elite processor focused on performance, AI, and efficiency

Upgraded sensors for better health tracking

Potentially broader nutrition insights

More AI features

Expected release timeline:

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to come in the summer of 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Flip 8 foldable phones.

The exact date for the summer Unpacked has not leaked yet.



Expected price:

No leaks about the pricing of the rugged smartwatch have come out yet.

Expect a similar price to its predecessor: around $649.99.











* - probable dates





Last year, Samsung didn't bring a second-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra but instead chose to refresh the existing model with more storage and a new color.





This time around, however, we do expect the South Korean giant to unveil a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, which would potentially be called the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The Unpacked event is expected for some time in the month of July, 2026.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price and deals





No leaks have given us the potential pricing for the Ultra 2. However, this is a premium and rugged smartwatch, and it is likely to keep its premium price tag as its predecessor.





* - anticipated prices



The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in only one variant with a 47 mm case and 4G LTE connectivity. Likely, the second generation of the rugged smartwatch will follow this tradition.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 deals to expect:





Samsung : Samsung usually offers good trade-in deals and discounts for smartwatches that don't require trade-in. With trade-in, you may be able to save around 50% of the device's retail price, and Samsung also discounts smartwatches for major shopping events.

: Samsung usually offers good trade-in deals and discounts for smartwatches that don't require trade-in. With trade-in, you may be able to save around 50% of the device's retail price, and Samsung also discounts smartwatches for major shopping events. Verizon Verizon typically offers smartwatches at their retail price. However, you can take advantage of bundle discounts when purchasing a premium phone like a Galaxy S26 Ultra with an eligible plan.

typically offers smartwatches at their retail price. However, you can take advantage of bundle discounts when purchasing a premium phone like a Galaxy S26 Ultra with an eligible plan. AT&T

T-Mobile T-Mobile allows you to get a huge discount on smartwatches by adding an eligible wearable plan line.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 storage





In 2025, Samsung refreshed the Galaxy Watch Ultra model with a new storage option of 64 GB. The original model, launched in 2024, came with 32 GB of storage. We do believe the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will come with 64 GB, though.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 expected storage capacity:

64 GB





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 design



Currently, a huge redesign of the Watch Ultra 2 is not expected or rumored. The smartwatch is likely to keep its 47 mm size and squircle design. Some rumors hint we may see a rotating bezel here, but it seems rather unlikely for a rugged smartwatch.

We're likely going to see a sapphire crystal for screen protection and a titanium case, just like its predecessor. You can safely expect an IP68 rating and 10 ATM rating for water resistance for up to 10 minutes. You will likely also see the return of the customizable button on the right side, which Samsung calls the Quick Button.

We can maybe expect some new colors, though, and potentially some refining of the design, but likely, it's going to remain looking familiar to its predecessor.

As for bands, just like its predecessor, the Ultra 2 may offer you a choice between a Marine one, aimed at divers, a Trail one for hikers, and a Peakform, which is multifunctional. Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 display

The original Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution, which is already a gorgeous display to look at.

* - anticipated sizes It's also super bright with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.





We expect the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to come with the same beautiful and bright display. Probably, Samsung is not going to upgrade the display too much, as the original Ultra's display is already exceptionally bright and vivid.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 battery

So far, leaks are not indicating anything about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2's battery. The original Ultra came with a large, 590 mAh battery, which could, according to Samsung, last up to 100 hours in power-saving mode and up to 48 hours in exercise power-saving. More or less, it's a smartwatch with two days of battery life on a single charge.



Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features and software





The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to come with One UI 9.0 Watch, which would be based on Wear OS 7. We expect all the original Galaxy Watch Ultra features to make it to the second generation, including dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure readings, safety Siren, Fall detection, Emergency SOS, and the like. You'll also likely get a huge variety of workout types, badges for rewards, and workout results, as well as the antioxidant index for improving your overall health.





The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 should also come with the Ultra's Galaxy AI features, including Energy Score and Functional Threshold Power, as well as advanced sleep monitoring with sleep stages, heart rate, blood oxygen, and snoring detection. Of course, coaching to improve your results would be there as well.





The new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip that's potentially going to power the smartwatch is specifically designed for AI-centric wearables, so we may see even more Galaxy AI features on the device.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may also focus on going deeper with skin-based detection, according to rumors. Potentially, we may see non-invasive glucose monitoring, a feature that's been rumored for years for Galaxy and Apple Watches and has yet to come to fruition.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 hardware and specs





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 expected specs:

CPU: Snapdragon Wear Elite

Battery: 590 mAh

Charging: 10 - 15 W wireless charging

Storage: 64 GB



The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will likely come with the new, AI-tasks-focused Snapdragon Wear Elite processor . The processor was recently announced during MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The processor will bring power and efficiency gains with a main focus on AI. The Wear Elite is said to be able to run 2 billion AI parameter model on-device, which should almost eliminate latency when interacting with AI.





The Wear Elite chip is also said to bring significant improvements to battery life.





Should I wait for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?







You should wait for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 if you are currently due for an upgrade soon and you're willing to buy a rugged smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is likely going to be announced in the summer, and with the new chip and expected features, it may be an exceptional offer for people looking for a rugged, outdoorsy smartwatch.



