Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
Whichever colorway you prefer and whether you think you need 512GB storage or can settle for 256, Samsung's best phone can be yours at a killer price today.
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It's hard to find a better Android phone right now than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
I don't know if it's because Galaxy S26 series sales have slowed down after an explosive start at the global box-office or it's simply time, but it's become easier and easier in the last few weeks to score a hefty discount on Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets.
The S26 Ultra, in particular, has been marked down like crazy by both its manufacturer and retailers like Amazon, with the newest deal slashing a very cool 250 bucks off the $1,299.99 and $1,499.99 list prices of the 6.9-inch super-flagship in 256 and 512GB storage variants, respectively, sans any strings attached.
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Are you looking at this big guy's most substantial price cut to date? Not quite, but what makes Amazon's sizzling hot new promotion special is that you can choose your preferred colorway from Samsung's entire palette and save the same $250, at least if you hurry.
Of course, that seems to suggest the deal will last more than the couple of days the S26 Ultra's record high $300 discount was available for a few weeks back, but it might be best not to take that for granted. In case you're wondering, Samsung is only selling the uber-popular and extremely well-reviewed handset at $200 off its regular prices with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing, throwing in, however, an extra $100 in instant online store credit to sweeten the deal.
The cameras are only one of the S26 Ultra's key selling points and main strengths over other high-end Android phones available today. | Image by PhoneArena
You'll have to decide for yourself which buying path you prefer, but either way, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied (to say the least) with getting arguably the greatest Android phone in the world without breaking the bank... quite as hard as you'd normally do.
Before pulling the trigger, of course, you're advised to carefully consider all your high-end options available today, including Apple's slightly costlier iPhone 17 Pro Max and Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is also currently more expensive than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. So, yeah, your decision feels like a no-brainer right now.
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