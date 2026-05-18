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Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount

Whichever colorway you prefer and whether you think you need 512GB storage or can settle for 256, Samsung's best phone can be yours at a killer price today.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in a user's hand
It's hard to find a better Android phone right now than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena

I don't know if it's because Galaxy S26 series sales have slowed down after an explosive start at the global box-office or it's simply time, but it's become easier and easier in the last few weeks to score a hefty discount on Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets.

The S26 Ultra, in particular, has been marked down like crazy by both its manufacturer and retailers like Amazon, with the newest deal slashing a very cool 250 bucks off the $1,299.99 and $1,499.99 list prices of the 6.9-inch super-flagship in 256 and 512GB storage variants, respectively, sans any strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$250 off (19%)
If you think 256 gigs of internal storage space is enough for you, now's the time to get probably the best Android phone in the world in your preferred color option at a sweet $250 discount with no special requirements.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$250 off (17%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is marked down by 250 bucks in a 512GB storage configuration as well, and you get total freedom of choice as far as colorways are concerned in this case too, at least if you hurry.
Buy at Amazon
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Are you looking at this big guy's most substantial price cut to date? Not quite, but what makes Amazon's sizzling hot new promotion special is that you can choose your preferred colorway from Samsung's entire palette and save the same $250, at least if you hurry.

Of course, that seems to suggest the deal will last more than the couple of days the S26 Ultra's record high $300 discount was available for a few weeks back, but it might be best not to take that for granted. In case you're wondering, Samsung is only selling the uber-popular and extremely well-reviewed handset at $200 off its regular prices with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing, throwing in, however, an extra $100 in instant online store credit to sweeten the deal.


You'll have to decide for yourself which buying path you prefer, but either way, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied (to say the least) with getting arguably the greatest Android phone in the world without breaking the bank... quite as hard as you'd normally do.

Before pulling the trigger, of course, you're advised to carefully consider all your high-end options available today, including Apple's slightly costlier iPhone 17 Pro Max and Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is also currently more expensive than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. So, yeah, your decision feels like a no-brainer right now.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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