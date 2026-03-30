Samsung appears to be on the right path with the Galaxy Watch 9 development
There are signs that the development of the Galaxy Watch 9 is going on schedule.
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Galaxy Watch 8 was launched last year. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is expected to launch new-generation smartwatches this summer, which may have some major upgrades. We’ve already heard about the potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and its 5G support, but now there are clues for another model.
Another recent leak may have revealed the first more details about the Galaxy Watch 9. The watch may come in 40 mm and 44 mm versions, which would be the same as the sizes of the Galaxy Watch 8.
However, the larger version is likely to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 435 mAh. The 44 mm Galaxy Watch 8’s battery had a typical capacity of 435 mAh, which is usually higher than the rated capacity. This could mean that the new model will have a small battery upgrade.
The firmware for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 hasn’t appeared yet, but that may also happen soon. Samsung is most probably going to launch it alongside the Watch 9 later this year.
If Samsung manages to introduce more interesting upgrades to its new watches, that could give it an edge over Apple. Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 12 suggest that it would be a rather boring release.
Even if there’s nothing exciting about the new Galaxy Watches, it’s nice to see that Samsung is moving along with its development. However, if there’s really a battery upgrade, things could feel much more appealing than expected.
Galaxy Watch 9 software spotted on a Samsung test server
Samsung is moving forward with the development of a new smartwatch, which is most likely the Galaxy Watch 9. Software for an unannounced device was spotted on a US test server by Mohammed Khatri.
The firmware is meant for a device with model number SM-L345U, which was previously associated with the Galaxy Watch 9. This release could mean that the new device has moved from its development phase and is now being tested by Samsung.
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Not too many details yet
Galaxy Watch 9 may stick to the same size as its predecessor. | Image by PhoneArena
Another recent leak may have revealed the first more details about the Galaxy Watch 9. The watch may come in 40 mm and 44 mm versions, which would be the same as the sizes of the Galaxy Watch 8.
However, the larger version is likely to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 435 mAh. The 44 mm Galaxy Watch 8’s battery had a typical capacity of 435 mAh, which is usually higher than the rated capacity. This could mean that the new model will have a small battery upgrade.
Little competition
The firmware for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 hasn’t appeared yet, but that may also happen soon. Samsung is most probably going to launch it alongside the Watch 9 later this year.
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What upgrade would you like to see on the new Galaxy Watch 9?
If Samsung manages to introduce more interesting upgrades to its new watches, that could give it an edge over Apple. Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 12 suggest that it would be a rather boring release.
Everything’s on schedule
Even if there’s nothing exciting about the new Galaxy Watches, it’s nice to see that Samsung is moving along with its development. However, if there’s really a battery upgrade, things could feel much more appealing than expected.
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