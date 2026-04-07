Samsung may launch two Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 models, and here’s what the difference may be
There could be two versions of Samsung’s sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
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The Galaxy Watch Ultra sequel may come in two versions. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is very likely to launch the true successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which had so far only received a memory upgrade. As an answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was rumored to get one major upgrade, but it appears that change may not be a given.
After what was believed to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appeared in the IMEI database with a model number suggesting a 5G version, it appears Samsung has plans for a second variant. That one could be a 4G-only edition of the upcoming premium wearable.
Samsung usually uses the number “6” to mark 5G models in its portfolio, while a “5” is typically put on devices with 4G/LTE connectivity. There’s also the number “0,” which indicates a Wi-Fi-only device.
It wouldn’t be a shocker if Samsung were to launch two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Probably, the 5G model will be available only in some regions, with the 4G version sold in the rest of the world.
Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with 5G support last fall. While all models sold worldwide have the technical ability to connect to a 5G network, the connectivity is not supported in all markets where the watches are sold.
Supporting 5G connectivity depends on a combination of factors beyond the technical capabilities of a device, which could be why Samsung has decided to have multiple versions of its upcoming watches.
The only excuse for having a lesser version of what’s supposed to be an ultra-tier device is to offer it at a slight discount. If Samsung charges the same price for both versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, I’d be very disappointed.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may come in 4G and 5G versions
After what was believed to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appeared in the IMEI database with a model number suggesting a 5G version, it appears Samsung has plans for a second variant. That one could be a 4G-only edition of the upcoming premium wearable.
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Software for a device with model number SM-L715F was spotted (translated source) on Samsung’s servers by GalaxyClub. That’s likely software for a variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which appeared under SM-L716 in the IMEI database.
Samsung usually uses the number “6” to mark 5G models in its portfolio, while a “5” is typically put on devices with 4G/LTE connectivity. There’s also the number “0,” which indicates a Wi-Fi-only device.
Probably a split release
Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra almost two years ago. | Image by PhoneArena
It wouldn’t be a shocker if Samsung were to launch two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Probably, the 5G model will be available only in some regions, with the 4G version sold in the rest of the world.
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Most likely, the more advanced model will be offered to consumers in South Korea, the US, and several other markets. Samsung is unlikely to launch a Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
Sensible decision
Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with 5G support last fall. While all models sold worldwide have the technical ability to connect to a 5G network, the connectivity is not supported in all markets where the watches are sold.
What connectivity do you prefer on your smartwatch?
Supporting 5G connectivity depends on a combination of factors beyond the technical capabilities of a device, which could be why Samsung has decided to have multiple versions of its upcoming watches.
That should come with a discount
The only excuse for having a lesser version of what’s supposed to be an ultra-tier device is to offer it at a slight discount. If Samsung charges the same price for both versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, I’d be very disappointed.
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