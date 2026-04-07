Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung may launch two Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 models, and here’s what the difference may be

There could be two versions of Samsung’s sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Galaxy Watch
A closeup of a man’s hand halfway inside the pocket of black jeans with a Galaxy Watch Ultra on the hand.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra sequel may come in two versions. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is very likely to launch the true successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which had so far only received a memory upgrade. As an answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was rumored to get one major upgrade, but it appears that change may not be a given.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may come in 4G and 5G versions


After what was believed to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appeared in the IMEI database with a model number suggesting a 5G version, it appears Samsung has plans for a second variant. That one could be a 4G-only edition of the upcoming premium wearable.

Recommended For You

Software for a device with model number SM-L715F was spotted (translated source) on Samsung’s servers by GalaxyClub. That’s likely software for a variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which appeared under SM-L716 in the IMEI database.

Samsung usually uses the number “6” to mark 5G models in its portfolio, while a “5” is typically put on devices with 4G/LTE connectivity. There’s also the number “0,” which indicates a Wi-Fi-only device.

Probably a split release



It wouldn’t be a shocker if Samsung were to launch two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Probably, the 5G model will be available only in some regions, with the 4G version sold in the rest of the world.

Recommended For You

Most likely, the more advanced model will be offered to consumers in South Korea, the US, and several other markets. Samsung is unlikely to launch a Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Sensible decision


Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with 5G support last fall. While all models sold worldwide have the technical ability to connect to a 5G network, the connectivity is not supported in all markets where the watches are sold.

What connectivity do you prefer on your smartwatch?
12 Votes


Supporting 5G connectivity depends on a combination of factors beyond the technical capabilities of a device, which could be why Samsung has decided to have multiple versions of its upcoming watches. 

That should come with a discount


The only excuse for having a lesser version of what’s supposed to be an ultra-tier device is to offer it at a slight discount. If Samsung charges the same price for both versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, I’d be very disappointed.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level

Latest News

New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone
New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone
Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal
Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal
Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable
Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable
Galaxy device users can check out these changes made to the Samsung Weather app
Galaxy device users can check out these changes made to the Samsung Weather app
Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!
Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax