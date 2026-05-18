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This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore

Why go for the latest model when you can save so much on this fella?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person holds the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, showcasing the phone's brilliant display.
You're saving big with the last generation right now. | Image by PhoneArena

One of the best Pixel 9 Pro XL promos has quietly returned to Amazon, making  this  flagship phone too good to ignore. Once again, you can grab this device for just under $700. 

Sure, I'm talking about the 128GB variant here, which may not be enough for every user. But the newer Pixel 10 Pro XL is now selling at its full MSRP, so if you're looking to save, its predecessor is definitely the one to get.

Grab the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $400 off

$400 off (36%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is back on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the model in Hazel with 128GB of storage with a massive $400 discount, which brings the AI-enhanced phone down to a much more affordable asking price. Save big while the Amazon promo lasts.
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This Android phone is still a great choice for Pixel fans, too. It sports a 6.8-inch OLED display that boasts a superb brightness of over 2,000 nits, delivering great visuals in all conditions. 

Under the hood, the handset sports a Tensor G4 chip. Although this SoC doesn't deliver exceptional raw horsepower, it's actually quite well optimized. That means daily tasks should run smoothly and without any issues. 

What I really like about this phone is the camera. With a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP 5x zoom lenses on the rear, it's perfect for capturing memories daily. Plus, it packs multiple AI features in the camera app, helping you transform everyday photos any way you like.

Although this isn't the latest generation, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to receive seven years of OS and security patches, designed to keep your phone reliable and secure for a longer period. 

If you'd like to learn more about this Android phone, check out the full Pixel 9 Pro XL review. But if you're already feeling tempted, I seriously suggest you hurry up.

Even though Amazon has launched this sale in the past, it rarely stays available for long. So, don't waste time and score $400 in savings on one of the best Google Pixel phones.

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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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