This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore
Why go for the latest model when you can save so much on this fella?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You're saving big with the last generation right now. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the best Pixel 9 Pro XL promos has quietly returned to Amazon, making this flagship phone too good to ignore. Once again, you can grab this device for just under $700.
Sure, I'm talking about the 128GB variant here, which may not be enough for every user. But the newer Pixel 10 Pro XL is now selling at its full MSRP, so if you're looking to save, its predecessor is definitely the one to get.
Recommended For You
This Android phone is still a great choice for Pixel fans, too. It sports a 6.8-inch OLED display that boasts a superb brightness of over 2,000 nits, delivering great visuals in all conditions.
Under the hood, the handset sports a Tensor G4 chip. Although this SoC doesn't deliver exceptional raw horsepower, it's actually quite well optimized. That means daily tasks should run smoothly and without any issues.
What I really like about this phone is the camera. With a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP 5x zoom lenses on the rear, it's perfect for capturing memories daily. Plus, it packs multiple AI features in the camera app, helping you transform everyday photos any way you like.
Although this isn't the latest generation, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is set to receive seven years of OS and security patches, designed to keep your phone reliable and secure for a longer period.
If you'd like to learn more about this Android phone, check out the full Pixel 9 Pro XL review. But if you're already feeling tempted, I seriously suggest you hurry up.
Even though Amazon has launched this sale in the past, it rarely stays available for long. So, don't waste time and score $400 in savings on one of the best Google Pixel phones.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: