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The Clicks Communicator just made a move I wish more phones would

Two quiet upgrades landed in pre-order inboxes this morning.

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Johanna Romero
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Clicks Communicator
Clicks Communicator. | Image by Clicks
Every few months a quirky phone shows up promising to fix our relationship with screens, and most of them arrive already a step behind. The Clicks Communicator just made a move that suggests it actually gets the assignment.

What Clicks just told pre-order holders

In an email that went out to reservation holders this morning (May 21), the company behind the BlackBerry-style keyboard phone shared two updates, according to a new report. The bigger one is software.

The Communicator will now launch on Android 17, not the Android 16 the company had been listing since CES. With a Q4 release on the calendar, Android 17 should be out and stable by then, so buyers get current software on day one instead of an instant update notification waiting for them.

The second update is the battery. Clicks says capacity is going up from the previously confirmed 4,000 mAh, though it hasn't put an exact number on it yet. For a phone this small, with a 4.03-inch display and a power-sipping 4nm chip, more capacity on an already efficient package is a quiet win.

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Why launching on Android 17 actually matters

This is the part that separates Clicks from the pack. Plenty of smaller manufacturers ship a brand-new phone running last year's Android, then take months to update it, if they ever bother at all.

We covered the device's shipping timeline earlier, where the appeal was never raw power but a thoughtful, no-compromise companion phone experience. Launching behind on software would have undercut that entire pitch.

It should be noted that Clicks committing to Android 20 down the line already signaled longer support than most niche phones promise. Starting on current software is the logical extension of that.

How do you really feel about carrying a dedicated keyboard phone?
2 Votes


My time with a keyboard phone has me curious

I've been using the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, and I genuinely love it, so much so that I keep it in rotation as my own little communicator. Software is usually where these niche devices stumble, so getting current Android out of the box removes one of the biggest reasons people get burned buying outside the big three.

What I'm most curious about is the keyboard itself. The Titan 2 Elite gives me physical Blackberry-style clicky keys, while the Communicator has a more spread-out circular key-style keyboard, and I really want to know how different that typing feels day to day.

I'm rooting for both the Clicks Communicator and the Titan 2 Elite, because the keyboard niche only grows if the phones are pleasant to actually live with. Clicks listening and adjusting before launch is the kind of thing that earns trust, and trust is what this whole category has been missing.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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