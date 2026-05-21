AT&T raised your bill, and T-Mobile is betting $800 you'll walk



What T-Mobile is actually offering According to According to a new report T-Mobile has loaded up its "15-Minute Switch" with up to $800 to pay off the phone you are still financing, handed over as a virtual prepaid card. The pitch is simple. Pick a plan, keep your phone or grab a new one, and finish the whole thing online in about 15 minutes without ever talking to a sales rep.





The switch tool itself is not new, and we covered the AI-powered T-Life feature behind it when it landed last year. What is new is the $800 device payoff stapled on top, plus the moment T-Mobile picked to push it.





T-Mobile 's cheapest plan at $46.67 a month for three lines against T-Mobile also leans on its Ookla "best network" wins and a 5-year price guarantee on its Experience plans. On price, the report puts's cheapest plan at $46.67 a month for three lines against AT&T 's Premium 2.0 at $65 a month on the same three-line math.also leans on its Ookla "best network" wins and a 5-year price guarantee on its Experience plans.







Why the timing matters The opening came from AT&T . Last month, AT&T quietly raised prices on grandfathered plans, the exact legacy deals loyal customers thought were safe, and we argued that the move was less about rising costs and more about The opening came from. Last month,quietly raised prices on grandfathered plans, the exact legacy deals loyal customers thought were safe, and we argued that the move was less about rising costs and more about pushing those users onto pricier plans



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T-Mobile saw blood in the water. By turning a switch into a 15-minute impulse decision and then waving $800 at it, the carrier is going after frustrated AT&T customers right when their bills sting the most. That is also why AT&T is fighting this so hard.





AT&T arguing the T-Life app The two are already in court over the switch tool, witharguing the T-Life app reaches into its systems in ways it should not . When a rival sues you over a feature, that feature is working.





What would entice you to switch carriers right now? A fat check to pay off the phone I still owe on A bill that finally stops creeping up every year Better coverage where my current carrier drops me Nothing, switching is more hassle than it's worth Vote 4 Votes



Should you actually jump Here is the part T-Mobile would rather you skip. It is not the scrappy underdog anymore.





AT&T watching a legacy plan creep up, this deal is worth a serious look. It is the biggest carrier in the country now, and analysts have flagged that it has been quietly trimming the very promotions that built its reputation. The $800 is real money and the network wins are real, so if you are stuck onwatching a legacy plan creep up, this deal is worth a serious look.





T-Mobile has raised prices too, including the AT&T for. I left T-Mobile myself after a price increase ate into a grandfathered plan I thought was locked in, and I have been happily on an MVNO since. Just go in clear-eyed, becausehas raised prices too, including the sneaky fee bump we flagged that copied the same trick it once mockedfor. I leftmyself after a price increase ate into a grandfathered plan I thought was locked in, and I have been happily on an MVNO since.





So my honest take is this. Take the $800 if the math works, but treat every "best value forever" line from any carrier as an opening bid, not a promise.

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Your carrier bill went up, and the company that wants your business knows it. That timing is not a coincidence.