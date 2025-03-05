GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The iPad 11 just dropped, and it's already feeling left out

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPad
The new iPad in all its colors on a white background.
Apple's new entry-level iPad, the iPad 11, does not support one of the most heavily advertised features recently: smarts. AI smarts, more precisely.

There's now a bunch of new iPads thanks to a very welcome surprise release by Apple. The new iPad Air models are the star of the show but the entry-level model, the iPad 11-th gen, also got announced (basically, just appeared on Apple's product pages). And though the whole industry nowadays seems obsessed with AI and even budget phones now come with it, Apple being Apple, it's not including Apple Intelligence on the newest entry-level iPad.

The base model comes with the A16 chip. This is an upgrade over the previous generation, of course, but the chip seems incapable of running Apple Intelligence, so if you want Apple's smart Siri (when it arrives) to organize your stuff, you may need to look to the new iPad Air models.

Apple detailed that the A16 chip in the entry-level iPad is now 50% faster than the seriously dated A13 chip slapped in the previous iteration. The company does say the new iPad has "powerful and intelligent features", but I guess, not that intelligent.

When you compare all iPad models on Apple's website, you can clearly see the missing feature from the entry-level model. So, if you go for it, you won't be able to use things like Writing Tools, Genmoji, or fancy Siri smartness (the regular Siri is there though, but it's, well, the opposite of Apple Intelligent).

The A16 chip first made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro and is also used in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. It's definitely not a slow chip, per se, but the thing is: it only has 6 gigs of RAM. Apple Intelligence is a RAM guzzler so it needs a minimum of 8GB to run.

The entry-level iPad missing a premium feature isn't unprecedented. However, it's slightly strange given how much Apple is pushing its take on generative AI, supporting it even on its 'mid-range' iPhone 16e.

And the A16 in the iPad is a bit downgraded compared to the same chip in the iPhone 14 Pro and 15. It has a 5-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, while the iPhones have an additional CPU and GPU core. But really, who would take the entry-level iPad to run heavy games on it (arguably where the difference between the cores would show up)?

Recommended Stories
Apple Intelligence requires an A17 Pro chip, in the iPhone 15 Pro or later, or M1 or later. Luckily for buyers though, the 64GB version of the iPad is a thing of the past (that's where it should've been for years) and the iPad now starts at 128GB of storage. Pre-orders are live and the device will hit the shelves on March 12.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless