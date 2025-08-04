Trusty leaker claims Samsung's huge Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade is now 'confirmed'





HP2 + F1.4 = ?





No, that's not a question from some game show designed to make you feel bad for skipping one too many high school math classes. In fact, HP2 and F1.4 have nothing to do with algebra and everything to do with camera technology.





And while the Isocell HP2 sensor has been used on both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra , Samsung's "next big thing" purportedly aims to vastly improve its low-light photography performance with f/1.4 aperture.









Despite what a lower number might suggest, that would be an absolutely massive upgrade over the f/1.7 aperture of the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra 's primary rear-facing camera, producing "less smearing, less noise, and clearer details" in several different image capturing scenarios.





extremely confident about the accuracy of the newly reported inside information. Of course, nothing is really "confirmed" until, well, S26 Ultra rocking a 200MP main snapper with an industry-leading aperture figure. This is all according to the mysterious but generally very reliable @UniverseIce over on X , who seemsconfident about the accuracy of the newly reported inside information. Of course, nothing is really "confirmed" until, well, Samsung makes it official, but if I were a betting man, I'd probably be willing to wager a hefty sum of at least $1 on therocking a 200MP main snapper with an industry-leading aperture figure.

That's right, there aren't a lot of phones around capable of allowing that much light to enter their primary cam, with something like the Honor Magic 7 Pro , for instance, featuring a 50MP sensor equipped with f/1.4-2.0 variable aperture (which is not quite the same thing), and oddly enough, the Honor 20 Pro from all the way back in 2019 offering a 48MP snapper with f/1.4 aperture.

Numbers are not everything





That's something that's been abundantly clear in many different fields of the mobile industry for many years now, and it's probably the main reason why you shouldn't get too excited about the Galaxy S26 Ultra ... or too disappointed with Samsung's 2026 super-flagship yet no matter what kind of chatter you keep hearing from sources like "PhoneArt."





S26 Ultra will be at taking photos (or anything else) compared to its predecessor based only on numbers and letters like HP2, f/1.4, or 200MP. Will this bad boy be one of the best camera phones in the world when it sees daylight early next year? Almost certainly. But it's impossible to tell just how much better thewill be at taking photos (or anything else) compared to its predecessor based only on numbers and letters like HP2, f/1.4, or 200MP.













Speaking of reductions, the S26 Ultra is widely expected to follow Samsung's recent "thinner is better" trend by further slimming down this year's already very stylish Galaxy S25 Ultra , possibly at the expense of the handset's built-in S Pen slot.



