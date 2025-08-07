The Galaxy S26 Ultra might finally fix what's been slowing you down – and you'll feel the difference

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 39min 20h 6min 8h 18min 13h 53min Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 7h 46min 20h 16min 9h 34min 11h 28min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

In our tests, the Galaxy S25 Ultra charged up to 68% in 30 minutes, while phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro can reach a full charge within 25 minutes or so. You can judge for yourself the difference between 70-ish percent and 80 or even 90% for just half an hour of charging. If true, that would be a great improvement for Ultra fans.





Would 60W charging make you upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Yes, that’s the feature I've been waiting for Maybe, depends on what else it offers No, I'm fine with current speeds I don't use Samsung phones Yes, that’s the feature I've been waiting for 0% Maybe, depends on what else it offers 62.5% No, I'm fine with current speeds 37.5% I don't use Samsung phones 0%

