$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might finally fix what's been slowing you down – and you'll feel the difference

Samsung may be ready to bring 60W fast charging to its flagship phone, and if the latest leak is right, you could get up to 90% in half an hour.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might finally fix what's been slowing you down – and you'll feel the difference
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be Samsung's 2026 flagship phone. And rumors about it have already started showing up online, with some great news for Samsung fans when it comes to charging. 

Apparently, rumor has it the Galaxy S26 Ultramay finally ditch the 45W charging... and now, yet again, this rumor gets corroborated with a trusted tipster giving us some hints about how much of an upgrade we should expect in the charging department. 

Right now, the leaks are all indicating the Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W charging, around 33% faster charging than what its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sports (45W). Now, trusted leaker IceUniverse is giving us some figures on the phone's charging times.

In a social media post on the Chinese website Weibo, Ice says that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery can charge up to 75% or even 80% within 30 minutes. A follow-up post of theirs indicates that these are Samsung's official numbers. And according to Ice, the tech giant is being conservative with those.

On top of that, the tipster claims that in reality, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be able to charge all the way up to 90% within just 30 minutes. A very welcome improvement. 

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5000 mAh
 7h 39min 20h 6min 8h 18min 13h 53min
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min
Xiaomi 14T Pro
5000 mAh
 7h 46min 20h 16min 9h 34min 11h 28min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42%
Xiaomi 14T Pro
5000 mAh
 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


In our tests, the Galaxy S25 Ultra charged up to 68% in 30 minutes, while phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro can reach a full charge within 25 minutes or so. You can judge for yourself the difference between 70-ish percent and 80 or even 90% for just half an hour of charging. If true, that would be a great improvement for Ultra fans. 

Would 60W charging make you upgrade to the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result

At the moment, the 0-100% charging times of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have not leaked. But it's quite possible that these charging times may be around 45 minutes.

I personally think that in this day and age, when we have phones that can be fully charged from the bottom up in around 20 minutes, any improvement in this department is totally welcome. And I surely hope these rumors are true. 

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless