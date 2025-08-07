The Galaxy S26 Ultra might finally fix what's been slowing you down – and you'll feel the difference
Samsung may be ready to bring 60W fast charging to its flagship phone, and if the latest leak is right, you could get up to 90% in half an hour.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be Samsung's 2026 flagship phone. And rumors about it have already started showing up online, with some great news for Samsung fans when it comes to charging.
Apparently, rumor has it the Galaxy S26 Ultramay finally ditch the 45W charging... and now, yet again, this rumor gets corroborated with a trusted tipster giving us some hints about how much of an upgrade we should expect in the charging department.
In a social media post on the Chinese website Weibo, Ice says that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery can charge up to 75% or even 80% within 30 minutes. A follow-up post of theirs indicates that these are Samsung's official numbers. And according to Ice, the tech giant is being conservative with those.
At the moment, the 0-100% charging times of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have not leaked. But it's quite possible that these charging times may be around 45 minutes.
I personally think that in this day and age, when we have phones that can be fully charged from the bottom up in around 20 minutes, any improvement in this department is totally welcome. And I surely hope these rumors are true.
Right now, the leaks are all indicating the Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W charging, around 33% faster charging than what its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sports (45W). Now, trusted leaker IceUniverse is giving us some figures on the phone's charging times.
On top of that, the tipster claims that in reality, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be able to charge all the way up to 90% within just 30 minutes. A very welcome improvement.
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
In our tests, the Galaxy S25 Ultra charged up to 68% in 30 minutes, while phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro can reach a full charge within 25 minutes or so. You can judge for yourself the difference between 70-ish percent and 80 or even 90% for just half an hour of charging. If true, that would be a great improvement for Ultra fans.
