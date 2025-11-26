T-Mobile wants to make Apple fans rethink every other carrier’s holiday deal
The “ultimate Apple bundle” drops three devices for $0 down – as long as you’re willing to play by the promo rules.
The holiday promos are rolling in from every corner – retailers, brands, and of course, the carriers. And now T-Mobile is stepping into the spotlight with a new Apple bundle aimed straight at anyone ready to spend (or save) this season.
For Black Friday, T-Mobile is rolling out what it’s calling the ultimate Apple bundle, available starting November 26.
And since T-Mobile just rolled out its new streamlined switching process – which we covered recently – hopping over to the Un-carrier is now quicker than before.
T-Mobile is also running a holiday mini-game inside the T-Life app. If you play the T-Life Holiday Game through December 29, you can win weekly prizes, including thousands of gift cards and rewards worth up to $10,000.
For a lot of people, this whole setup could genuinely be a solid upgrade path – as long as you’re taking the time to read every detail so nothing jumps out unexpectedly later.
T-Mobile’s take on the ultimate Apple bundle kind of mirrors what Verizon is also offering right now, with one key difference: Verizon includes the Apple Watch Series 11 instead of the SE.
And if prepaid is more your vibe – which more users are shifting toward lately – US Mobile is also launching a Black Friday campaign called “The 67 Deal.” You can get its top-tier Unlimited Premium plan for $167 for a full year. There’s no device packaged into this one, but that yearly price is pretty tempting.
If you’ve been thinking about jumping to T-Mobile – or you’re just itching for new devices – these deals are definitely worth a look. The Apple bundle alone can save you up to $2000, which is hard to ignore.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday Apple lineup
For Black Friday, T-Mobile is rolling out what it’s calling the ultimate Apple bundle, available starting November 26.
Both new and existing users – including business accounts – can walk away with an iPhone 17 Pro, the base iPad (A16), and the Apple Watch SE 3 without paying anything upfront for the hardware. Well, it is free as long as you’re on a qualifying plan, but we’ll get into the conditions in a moment.
On top of that, anyone signing up for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet for a limited time can get their first month free and score $300 back via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. That’s tied to the All-In plan, which runs $55/month with AutoPay.
Now, all the fine print comes into play once you take a closer look. The iPhone 17 Pro promo – or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model or the iPhone Air – requires trading in an eligible device in any condition, which is surprisingly generous.
iPhone 17 Pro offers a big leap in performance. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Business customers also get their own version of this, and it’s even nicer: they can grab the iPhone 17 Pro on Us (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model or the iPhone Air) without a trade-in when switching a line to SuperMobile. Or they can trade in a device and switch to ProMobile or SuperMobile and get it that way, again through 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.
The iPad (A16) – or up to $499.99 off another eligible iPad – kicks in when you add a tablet line on a qualifying plan. This one is stretched out over 36 monthly credits plus tax. Same system applies to the Apple Watch offer: the Apple Watch SE 3 can be free, or you can get up to $299.99 off another eligible model by adding a watch line, also over 36 monthly credits plus tax.
There’s also a family-friendly angle this year: new customers switching to T-Mobile can get four lines for $25/line per month, plus four iPhone 17 models, no trade-ins needed. That means a family of four can move to the Essentials plan for $100/month with AutoPay (plus taxes and fees), keep their current phones, and still get four brand-new iPhone 17 units through 24 monthly bill credits.
And since T-Mobile just rolled out its new streamlined switching process – which we covered recently – hopping over to the Un-carrier is now quicker than before.
T-Mobile is also running a holiday mini-game inside the T-Life app. If you play the T-Life Holiday Game through December 29, you can win weekly prizes, including thousands of gift cards and rewards worth up to $10,000.
To top it all off, one of T-Mobile’s fan-favorite perks is back for the holidays: a free year of DashPass by DoorDash, a $120/year value, available for customers on most plans.
How this stacks up
For a lot of people, this whole setup could genuinely be a solid upgrade path – as long as you’re taking the time to read every detail so nothing jumps out unexpectedly later.
T-Mobile’s take on the ultimate Apple bundle kind of mirrors what Verizon is also offering right now, with one key difference: Verizon includes the Apple Watch Series 11 instead of the SE.
And if prepaid is more your vibe – which more users are shifting toward lately – US Mobile is also launching a Black Friday campaign called “The 67 Deal.” You can get its top-tier Unlimited Premium plan for $167 for a full year. There’s no device packaged into this one, but that yearly price is pretty tempting.
Is it worth switching?
If you’ve been thinking about jumping to T-Mobile – or you’re just itching for new devices – these deals are definitely worth a look. The Apple bundle alone can save you up to $2000, which is hard to ignore.
