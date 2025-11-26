Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

T-Mobile wants to make Apple fans rethink every other carrier’s holiday deal

The “ultimate Apple bundle” drops three devices for $0 down – as long as you’re willing to play by the promo rules.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Apple Wireless service iPhone
A promotional image showing a bundle of Apple products: an iPad, an orange iPhone, and an Apple Watch, against a magenta background.
The holiday promos are rolling in from every corner – retailers, brands, and of course, the carriers. And now T-Mobile is stepping into the spotlight with a new Apple bundle aimed straight at anyone ready to spend (or save) this season.

T-Mobile’s Black Friday Apple lineup


For Black Friday, T-Mobile is rolling out what it’s calling the ultimate Apple bundle, available starting November 26.

Both new and existing users – including business accounts – can walk away with an iPhone 17 Pro, the base iPad (A16), and the Apple Watch SE 3 without paying anything upfront for the hardware. Well, it is free as long as you’re on a qualifying plan, but we’ll get into the conditions in a moment.

On top of that, anyone signing up for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet for a limited time can get their first month free and score $300 back via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. That’s tied to the All-In plan, which runs $55/month with AutoPay.

Now, all the fine print comes into play once you take a closer look. The iPhone 17 Pro promo – or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model or the iPhone Air – requires trading in an eligible device in any condition, which is surprisingly generous.

Recommended For You

It’s available for customers on Experience Beyond, or for existing users on Go5G Next, and the deal is spread across 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. If you cancel early or pay the phone off ahead of schedule, the remaining credits stop, and the rest becomes due.




Business customers also get their own version of this, and it’s even nicer: they can grab the iPhone 17 Pro on Us (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model or the iPhone Air) without a trade-in when switching a line to SuperMobile. Or they can trade in a device and switch to ProMobile or SuperMobile and get it that way, again through 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

The iPad (A16) – or up to $499.99 off another eligible iPad – kicks in when you add a tablet line on a qualifying plan. This one is stretched out over 36 monthly credits plus tax. Same system applies to the Apple Watch offer: the Apple Watch SE 3 can be free, or you can get up to $299.99 off another eligible model by adding a watch line, also over 36 monthly credits plus tax.

There’s also a family-friendly angle this year: new customers switching to T-Mobile can get four lines for $25/line per month, plus four iPhone 17 models, no trade-ins needed. That means a family of four can move to the Essentials plan for $100/month with AutoPay (plus taxes and fees), keep their current phones, and still get four brand-new iPhone 17 units through 24 monthly bill credits.

And since T-Mobile just rolled out its new streamlined switching process – which we covered recently – hopping over to the Un-carrier is now quicker than before.

T-Mobile is also running a holiday mini-game inside the T-Life app. If you play the T-Life Holiday Game through December 29, you can win weekly prizes, including thousands of gift cards and rewards worth up to $10,000.

To top it all off, one of T-Mobile’s fan-favorite perks is back for the holidays: a free year of DashPass by DoorDash, a $120/year value, available for customers on most plans.

How this stacks up


For a lot of people, this whole setup could genuinely be a solid upgrade path – as long as you’re taking the time to read every detail so nothing jumps out unexpectedly later.

T-Mobile’s take on the ultimate Apple bundle kind of mirrors what Verizon is also offering right now, with one key difference: Verizon includes the Apple Watch Series 11 instead of the SE.

And if prepaid is more your vibe – which more users are shifting toward lately – US Mobile is also launching a Black Friday campaign called “The 67 Deal.” You can get its top-tier Unlimited Premium plan for $167 for a full year. There’s no device packaged into this one, but that yearly price is pretty tempting.

How do you feel about promotions tied to monthly bill credits?

Vote View Result

Is it worth switching?


If you’ve been thinking about jumping to T-Mobile – or you’re just itching for new devices – these deals are definitely worth a look. The Apple bundle alone can save you up to $2000, which is hard to ignore.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear

Latest News

A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season
A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season
A trio of changes could hit Google Messages soon
A trio of changes could hit Google Messages soon
Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with new $400 Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with new $400 Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday discount
The Razr Ultra just got way more irresistible with Motorola's best deal yet
The Razr Ultra just got way more irresistible with Motorola's best deal yet
Apple iPhone Fold is ready to move to next stage with production of 100 units for EVT testing
Apple iPhone Fold is ready to move to next stage with production of 100 units for EVT testing
Apple is overtaking Samsung after a decade? Well, it was only a matter of time, really
Apple is overtaking Samsung after a decade? Well, it was only a matter of time, really
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless