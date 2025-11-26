Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
The Razr Ultra just got way more irresistible with Motorola's best deal yet

Motorola now throws in a $200 freebie on top of that epic $500 price cut!

A close-up of the cover screen of the Motorola Razr Ultra.
Remember when I told you the Razr Ultra with 1TB of storage can be yours at its lowest price ever? Unbelievably, the Motorola Store decided that slashing a hefty $500 off this superb flip wouldn’t be enough. It now sweetens the pot with a fantastic freebie worth $199.99.

$500 off the Razr Ultra (2025) + free Moto Buds+

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
Attention, flip phone fans! Motorola just improved its best Razr Ultra deal yet, now giving you a fantastic gift worth $199.99 on top of that epic $500 price cut. That means you're now getting $700 in total value with your 1TB Razr Ultra! Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


Yep, this is on top of the $500 price cut — essentially, you’re now getting a massive $700 in total value! And here’s the real kicker: since it’s just the official store offering the buffed-up 1TB variant, I can safely say you won’t find any better deal right now. But what’s the freebie exactly? The Moto Buds+! Sure, these might not be the best ANC earbuds, but hey — you’re getting them for free, right?

The Razr Ultra (2025) probably isn’t as popular as the Galaxy Z Flip 7. But let me tell you, it’s actually among the most powerful clamshell foldables in 2025. Packing the insane Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, this Android phone delivers blazing-fast performance for any task you can think of.

It’s not just the top-tier processor that makes it a solid pick, though. The device also impresses with a gorgeous design and a fantastic 4-inch cover display. The main panel is even more fun to interact with — it measures 7 inches and gets plenty bright for outdoor use. Plus, with OLED technology and up to 165Hz refresh rate, visuals look absolutely stunning.

Let’s not overlook the camera. The Motorola phone features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide, capturing great photos in all sorts of settings. And while colors tend to look slightly warm, I certainly wouldn’t call it a dealbreaker. Check out camera samples in the Motorola Razr Ultra review.

All things considered, I’d say the Motorola Razr Ultra is a solid pick for flip phone fans. Sure, it’s incredibly expensive at its regular price — especially the 1TB model — but you can now save $500 and grab a $200 gift at the official store. Don’t miss out!

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
