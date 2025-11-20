T-Mobile announces its new Un-carrier move relieving a major customer pain point

T-Mobile

Don't you hate switching carriers and then having to deal with getting your new phone right away, especially when you read in PhoneArena that a new model you really want is only a few weeks away? If you have a family, switching everyone's phone at once can be a hassle. So, T-Mobile will give those switching to the wireless provider as many as 90 days to choose their new phone. Remember, customers moving to T-Mobile receive a device upgrade.

Get your new phone delivered to you the same day it is ordered via the T-Life app





I don't know about you, but the days spent waiting for a new phone I've ordered seem to go by very s-l-o-w-l-y. But if you order a device using the T-Life app, you can get same-day delivery from DoorDash Drive. This option is launching at select T-Mobile stores in major cities throughout the U.S. and is expanding to more locations. No more will you have to keep watching the clock waiting for your new devices and accessories to arrive.





Switching to T-Mobile gives you Magenta Status and access to what this writer believes is the best rewards program in the industry, T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mobile also offers free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international data in over 215 countries and destinations, exclusive hotel and rental car perks, and T-Satellite connectivity. From Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, T-Mobile is offering subscribers on most plans free DashPass by DoorDash (with a value of as much as $120/year) treating them to a free pie with their next DashPass grocery delivery order of $12 and up. T-Mobile subscribers need to open the T-Life app and redeem the freebie.

T-Mobile renews its Grand Prix partnership





Srini Gopalan, who took over as T-Mobile's new CEO from Mike Sievert on November 1st, said, "Becoming a new customer shouldn't feel like a hassle. Every year, over 34 million Americans switch providers, wasting over three hours on average on an outdated, confusing, complex process. It's crazy that you can get almost anything these days with a few easy taps on your phone, except wireless. At T-Mobile, we've taken the best of technology to bring switching into the 21st century, so that anyone can get a better value and a better experience in just 15 minutes, all on America's Best Network."



Srini Gopalan, who took over as's new CEO from Mike Sievert on November 1st, said, "Becoming a new customer shouldn’t feel like a hassle. Every year, over 34 million Americans switch providers, wasting over three hours on average on an outdated, confusing, complex process. It’s crazy that you can get almost anything these days with a few easy taps on your phone, except wireless. At, we’ve taken the best of technology to bring switching into the 21st century, so that anyone can get a better value and a better experience in just 15 minutes, all on America’s Best Network."





T-Mobile also announced today that it has renewed its partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix and an expanded regional partnership with Formula 1. The carrier will now be the Exclusive 5G Partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2028 and in 2026 it will expand to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. It is also the 5G Innovation Partner of Formula 1 in North America. As such, T-Mobile offers cutting-edge broadcast innovations, enhanced connectivity and with Club Magenta, T-Mobile gives its subscribers access to the front-row.





announced its latest Un-carrier move on Thursday, designed to reduce another customer pain point. This pain point is one that more and more U.S. consumers have been experiencing: switching carriers. Whether it is your monthly bill that is making you uneasy, poor wireless service ("Can you hear me?"), rotten customer service, or something else, there has been a lot of customer movement in the wireless industry.