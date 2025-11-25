This new carrier deal may have just won Black Friday at this incredibly cheap price

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Black Friday deals are dropping left and right from different U.S. carriers. However, this newly announced promotion by US Mobile might just be one of the best values I’ve seen all year for phone service.

What is happening


US Mobile is launching a Black Friday campaign centered around what they are calling "The 67 Deal." Starting Black Friday at 11 AM ET, the carrier is offering their top-tier Unlimited Premium plan for just $167 for a full year of service. If you break that down, it comes out to roughly $13.92 per month, which is practically unheard of for a plan that includes this much premium data.

To snag this pricing, you will need to use the code BF67 at checkout. There are a few specific hoops to jump through, though. You must bring your own phone number (port-in required), and the line has to be activated and remain on their "Light Speed" network.

Device and add-on deals


  • Unlimited Premium plan: $167 for 12 months (New customers, port-in required, Light Speed network only).
  • Multi-network add-on: 50% off the annual price, bringing it to $45/year.
  • Google Pixel 10: $349.67 with a new annual plan (or for existing customers with 3+ months tenure).
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: $599.67 with a new annual plan (same existing customer eligibility applies).

Why this is a big deal

US Mobile Black Friday Deal
Image credit — US Mobile

In the prepaid world, the battle for the lowest monthly rate is fierce. For years, Mint Mobile has held the crown with their $15/mo introductory offers, and Visible has been competitive with their $19/mo base unlimited plan. US Mobile’s $167 annual rate effectively undercuts both of these major competitors, dropping the monthly cost below the $14 mark for a plan that typically sells for much more.

It is worth noting the "Light Speed" network requirement here. US Mobile typically allows users to choose between Warp 5G (Verizon) and Light Speed (T-Mobile). By locking this deal to Light Speed, they are putting themselves in direct competition with Mint Mobile, which also runs on T-Mobile's towers. If you were hoping for Verizon coverage on this specific deal, you are out of luck, but for those with good T-Mobile coverage in their area, this is a massive win.

Is this US Mobile deal enough to get you to switch from your current carrier?

Vote View Result

Too good?


This seems like a steal. It is rare to see a carrier offer their highest-tier plan—Unlimited Premium—at a price lower than their entry-level options. Usually, these deep discounts are reserved for stripped-down basic plans, but here you are getting the full suite of premium data and perks.

The restriction to the Light Speed network is a little frustrating if you prefer the reliability of the Verizon network, but at under $14 a month, it is hard to complain too much. I also really appreciate that they threw a bone to existing customers on the device deals. Usually, loyal subscribers get left out in the cold during Black Friday, so letting long-term users snag a Pixel 10 for $350 without buying a new plan is a classy move.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
