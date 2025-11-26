4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

A trio of changes could hit Google Messages soon

A deep dive into the latest beta version of Google Messages revealed a trio of changes being prepped by Google.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Software updates Apps Google
The Google Messages icon is seen on the display of an Android phone.
Google has been making changes to the Google Messages app in an effort to make it easier to use. Some changes have already been made while others could be coming soon based on a deep dive into the Google Messages app version messages.android_20251121_00_RC01.phone.openbeta_dynamic. Spotted by Android Authority were three potential changes to the Google Messages app.

View shared media files immediately after saving them in Google Messages


Let's say that a buddy has shared a media file with you in a chat. If you save that media, you will get a pop-up notification at the bottom of the page confirming that you have saved that file. Google is reportedly working on making a change so you can open the media file up in another app and view it immediately. Yeah, I know. You've already viewed the file in the conversation you're having. But if you want to see it inside another app, Google is going to add an option allowing you to do just that when you save the media file.

Will this be useful to you? Well, it is a way to view the file again, by yourself, in an app that you've selected. And it is another way to confirm that you received the file. You see, if it plays after you request it to, you know it was saved on your phone. If it doesn't play, well then, something must have gone wrong.

Recommended For You

New wording clarifies that when you share your location via Messages, only your current location is shared.
Google relabels the Location button to make it clear that you are sharing your location at this moment only. | Image credit-Android Authority

Another change has to do with the location sharing feature on Google Messages. Tap the "+" button next to the left side of the text field in the app. Currently, you'll see a button called Location. A user can tap on that button to share his current location with a Android user running the Google Messages app. But what this button doesn't tell you is that this is supposed to be about sharing your current location at the moment, not following you as you travel throughout the city.

Gemini is important to Google and this reminds you when after you open the Messages app


To make this explicitly clear, in the update Google will relabel the name of the button from Location to One-Time Location. This way there is no question that this is your current location and cannot be used on an ongoing basis to show off your location. However, internally, the app refers to it as "enable_live_location_sharing_extension." Live location sharing sure sounds like ongoing location sharing to me. Perhaps Google has plans to add some more functionality to Google Messages' location sharing feature than what can be deduced at this moment.

Images show how Google increased the size of the Gemini FAB in the Messages app.
Google makes the Gemini floating action button larger. | Image credit=Android Authority

Lastly, to make you understand, absolutely understand that Google's Gemini AI is everywhere, there is a small Gemini floating action button (FAB) on the right side of the display, right above the "chat" button. To emphasize even more the importance of Gemini, Google has increased the size of the FAB to match the "chat" button. We get it Google. Gemini is a big deal and is available inside many Google apps. 

Are these three changes useful to you?

Vote View Result

Don't get me wrong. I love using Gemini as the virtual assistant on my Pixel. Now that Google is replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini, you better love it as much as I do. You get in-depth answers to every query you ask whether it is an important question or something inane. In my opinion, Gemini is exactly what a virtual assistant was supposed to be from the start. Sure, there is the pesky hallucination thing, but the few times it has occurred, it was so obvious and thus not an issue.

On my Pixel, Gemini will also handle system-related tasks such as setting alarms and timers. In my humble opinion, you should embrace Gemini being everywhere and not fight it.

If you don't have Google Messages on your phone for some reason, tap on this link to install it from the Play Store

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear

Latest News

A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season
A new ChatGPT feature is landing now – and it could change how you shop this season
T-Mobile wants to make Apple fans rethink every other carrier’s holiday deal
T-Mobile wants to make Apple fans rethink every other carrier’s holiday deal
Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with new $400 Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with new $400 Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday discount
The Razr Ultra just got way more irresistible with Motorola's best deal yet
The Razr Ultra just got way more irresistible with Motorola's best deal yet
Apple iPhone Fold is ready to move to next stage with production of 100 units for EVT testing
Apple iPhone Fold is ready to move to next stage with production of 100 units for EVT testing
Apple is overtaking Samsung after a decade? Well, it was only a matter of time, really
Apple is overtaking Samsung after a decade? Well, it was only a matter of time, really
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless