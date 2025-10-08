T-Mobile and Verizon users deserve a pat on the back for forcing huge changes

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile Verizon new CEOs
You might not have corporate clout or a boardroom seat, but your Reddit posts and tweets caused two powerful carriers to boot out their CEOs.

Despite their nonchalant attitude and dismissiveness about the headwinds facing them, T-Mobile and Verizon have both made changes that signal internal turmoil. Both companies have shown the door to their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) ahead of time.

T-Mobile's soon-to-be former CEO, Mike Sievert, and Verizon's ex-CEO, Hans Vestberg, were the architects of 5G rollouts in their respective companies.

Sievert was locked in until 2028, and it was only in March that rumors of his departure took hold. Vestberg's ouster was even more abrupt, and no one saw it coming.

5G visionaries booted 


Sievert's handling of the 5G deployment helped T-Mobile shed its underdog title, rising to the same level — or, if you ask the company, perhaps ahead of — its rivals.

This success eventually caught up to him, which is perhaps why his German overlords brought in Srini Gopalan. Gopalan was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at T-Mobile and is an industry veteran.

Verizon's Vestberg, on the other hand, is the reason the company has lost its lustre, a fact that presumably hastened his retirement at the hands of the board.

The company didn't even afford him the grace of a gradual transition, as it did when his predecessor, Lowell McAdam, passed the torch to him.

The carrier lost value and market share under Vestberg's watch. During his tenure, the postpaid industry added 55 million customers, out of which Verizon captured only 5 million. When he became CEO, Verizon accounted for more than 20 percent of annual postpaid phone net adds. Over the last four years, that share has fallen to about 5 percent.

Verizon's 5G strategy was also flawed, which put it years behind T-Mobile. This disparity in performance, along with rising customer ire, screamed for a change.

Image makeover, carrier edition


While T-Mobile and Verizon may have let their CEOs go for different reasons, one thing is clear: they are desperate to take on a new identity.

T-Mobile and Verizon have both been raising prices, driving new customers straight into the arms of cable. And while T-Mobile has been boasting about low churn, it has also been eager to communicate to customers that it doesn't want to lose them.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers have been vocal about their growing disdain for their carriers. For Verizon, this was reflected by the high churn rate.

T-Mobile likely got a little more leeway because it has been at the forefront of technology, whether it's launching 5G Advanced or satellite service. Besides, it's still cheaper than Verizon for many customers.

Still, its customers have made it known time and again that they wish former CEO John Legere were still around. Legere's tenure is when the company introduced the forever price lock policy that Sievert so mercilessly dishonored and scrapped. The undoing of that commitment is a betrayal that sticks.

With new faces taking over, T-Mobile and Verizon are likely hoping to distance themselves from the unpopular moves made during the tenure of the outgoing CEOs.

When you get a new executive, you always get a breath of fresh air into the organization.
Roger Entner, Recon Analytics Founder, September 2025

Do you expect the new CEOs to change the industry for the better?

Vote View Result

T-Mobile and Verizon customers should take credit for these regime changes


This is a huge win for customers, the same ones the carriers thought they could ignore. 

Verizon's new CEO, Dan Schulman, has vowed to grow market share, which analysts have perceived as a sign of price cuts. The company is already on it in a way.

Verizon is at a critical juncture. We have a clear opportunity to redefine our trajectory, by growing our market share across all segments of the market.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, October 2025

This would not just be good for Verizon's customers, but also for the wider industry. That's because Verizon's rivals would likely counter it with price cuts of their own.

T-Mobile's incoming CEO, Gopalan, has a reputation for extracting operational efficiencies, which seems to suggest that he will grow revenue by managing costs instead of raising rates.

With EchoStar bowing out as a facilities-based carrier, there were concerns that the Big Three would tighten their grips. Thanks to MVNOs and good old-fashioned online outrage that grip is slipping.

So go ahead, take a bow wireless warriors. You backed them into a corner.

T-Mobile and Verizon users deserve a pat on the back for forcing huge changes

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
