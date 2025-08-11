T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year

T-Mobile

The churn rate will remain elevated relative to last year, though all in all, it's looking good for the company, with Osvaldik saying the carrier is through the worst of it.

—Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile executive vice president and chief financial officer, July 2025



The exec also hinted that customers are increasingly choosing its premium-tier plans. That's because not only do they pack a lot of value, but T-Mobile also claims to have the best network in the US, though that has been disputed by its rivals.





CEO Mike Sievert expanded on that by saying that 60 percent of the new customers are going for premium plans. This can partially be attributed to T-Satellite, the company's Starlink-powered texting feature that's available for free with pricier plans.





—Mike Sievert, T-Mobile 's CEO, July 2025

Contrary to what online chatter will have you believe, T-Mobile and its customers both seem to be in a good place. The company added 830,000 new monthly postpaid subscribers in Q2, and its revenue rose nearly 7 percent.



Contrary to what online chatter will have you believe, T-Mobile and its customers both seem to be in a good place. The company added 830,000 new monthly postpaid subscribers in Q2, and its revenue rose nearly 7 percent.

Judging by what the company revealed during the earnings call, it looks like many existing customers are prepared to pay more, indicating that they are largely satisfied with the company's services. On top of that, even existing customers are moving up tiers, switching from high-end plans to even more premium ones because of the perks included with them. The company says that the Experience Beyond plans are twice as popular as the Go5G Next plans were a year ago.