T-Mobile may soon operate very differently



His predecessors also left their stamp on the company, so it's only natural that Gopalan would do the same. That's precisely why he was hired: T-Mobile needs a change to deal with the challenges it's facing.



Gopalan is an industry veteran and has previously worked at Bharti Airtel Limited in India and Vodafone in the UK.



He has long been a board member of T-Mobile US. During his time at T-Mobile 's parent company, Deutsche Telekom in Europe, he worked on transforming customers into fans and also played a key part in its fiber push.



T-Mobile needs both of those things right now. The company's customers are growing disillusioned because it no longer feels like John Legere's T-Mobile.









The company has started to hit its growth ceiling as well. It already captures around 50 percent of the urban market and has been growing steadily in rural markets. However, expansion is going to decelerate at some point, which is where Srini comes in.



He is regarded as an operations mastermind and can use his skills to maintain the current level of success, even as the growth rate flattens out.





How do you expect T-Mobile to change under the new CEO?



T-Mobile wants to become a fiber player, but it's only interested in T-Mobile 's ambitions, Gopalan is the ideal person for the role, as he has executed similar large-scale projects before. wants to become a fiber player, but it's only interested in scooping up pure-play fiber companies. Since many providers also have copper in their networks, the company's options are limited. Considering's ambitions, Gopalan is the ideal person for the role, as he has executed similar large-scale projects before.



