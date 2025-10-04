Verizon is finally picking a fight on price with T-Mobile and AT&T
Verizon is using AI to offer T-Mobile and AT&T customers lower rates.
Verizon is officially kicking off a price war, but not in the way you'd think.
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all claim to have the best network. Unless you are ready to dig deep, it can be confusing to decide which provider to trust. Verizon is making the choice a little easier by trying to give you a better deal than AT&T and T-Mobile.
With the key tech advantage fading, carriers will have to compete on cost. Since none of them are willing to lower prices on plans, Verizon has come up with a clever way to outdo its rivals. The company is offering to give you a better deal than AT&T and T-Mobile.
For years, T-Mobile had a technological edge over AT&T and Verizon when it came to 5G. That gap is slowly closing as Verizon now lights up its standalone 5G (5G SA) or pure 5G network and AT&T follows suit.
All you have to do is bring your recent postpaid AT&T or T-Mobile bill to Verizon. On its website, Verizon already claims to have done the math for you to prove that it's the cheapest option by comparing its priciest plan with plans from T-Mobile and AT&T. That may not be accurate for everyone, because Verizon took the liberty of assuming some specifics, such as phone financing. That's why the company is encouraging AT&T and T-Mobile customers to hand over their actual bills for a custom deal.
Verizon says it can offer lower rates than AT&T and T-Mobile.
There's no guarantee that you will get a better deal. Some T-Mobile customers claim they were told by Verizon that it couldn't match the rates offered to them by T-Mobile.
Verizon won't offer lower rates to everyone.
Verizon is using AI tools to offer more affordable rates than AT&T and T-Mobile.
Apparently, Verizon is using AI to beat AT&T and T-Mobile's prices. The tool seemingly scans your bill for any discounts or promos and applies a similar offer to its own plan to bring the price down.
While you have the option of switching online as well, anecdotal evidence suggests that going to a store might get the activation fee waived.
This is a great use of AI by Verizon. While the company may not be able to lower everyone's bills, it will use technology to look for every possible way to undercut AT&T and T-Mobile's pricing.
