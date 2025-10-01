T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more

T-Mobile

T-Mobile applies a penalty for late payment to encourage users to pay on time and push them toward AutoPay. This free service allows customers to link a bank account or debit card to their account so payments can be deducted automatically every month.



The last increase in the late fee occurred in 2022. At that time, the carrier changed the penalty from the greater of $5 or a variable percentage allowed under state law to the greater of $7 or 5 percent of applicable monthly charges.



T-Mobile for increasing the penalty.



If you don't clear your past due balance, your service might be terminated. In that case, you will have to pay a $20 account restoration fee for each line on your account to reinstate service.





