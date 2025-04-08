T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book

Verizon

That's right, T-Mo is That's right, T-Mo is increasing a fee you might remember from a 2024 class action lawsuit . The "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee" (now that's a mouthful) will jump from $3.49 to $3.99 for voice lines and from $1.40 to $1.60 for data-only lines on April 24, and if that doesn't sound like a lot to you, it's probably because you haven't taken a small detail into consideration.





every individual line (including free lines) on your account every month, so the $0.50 and $0.20 hikes per line can definitely add up to an uncomfortable sum after a while. Perhaps more importantly, this price fee increase will impact a lot of T-Mobile This is a fee that applies toindividual line (including free lines) on your accountmonth, so the $0.50 and $0.20 hikesline can definitely add up to an uncomfortable sum after a while. Perhaps more importantly, thisfee increase will impactofcustomers equally, regardless of how long you've been with the operator and what plan you're on. The obvious exception are taxes and fees-including plans, although I wouldn't be shocked to hear some of those now no longer include this particular fee.





As explained on T-Mobile 's official website, the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee is "not a government tax or imposed by the government." That obviously doesn't tell you exactly what this tax is , and Magenta doesn't offer a lot of clarity by further "explaining" that the "fee is collected and retained" to "help recover certain costs" the carrier has "already incurred and continues to incur."



