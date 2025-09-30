Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move

T-Mobile closes the "loophole" that allowed unlimited Google Photos storage.

By
Google One for T-Mobile ends
T-Mobile has stopped offering Google One membership. Introduced in 2022, Google One for T-Mobile was the carrier's version of Google's cloud storage service.

The feature allowed T-Mobile customers to manage their Google One subscription through T-Mobile. While the price was comparable to a standard Google One membership, T-Mobile's version included benefits that made it a better overall value.

T-Mobile stopped accepting new enrollments on September 30. Customers who signed up before the offer was pulled can continue to enjoy it.

T-Mobile's Google One subscription came with exclusive storage tiers, in addition to other benefits. T-Mobile sweetened the deal by waiving the first month's fee, and Google sometimes rewarded customers by offering free Google Play credits.

Unlimited Google Photos once again out of reach


What made T-Mobile's version stand out was that the highest tier also included unlimited Google Photos storage at full resolution. This was a timely benefit for customers who were coming to terms with Google's decision to stop offering free photo storage in June 2021. Google had offered unlimited backups at high quality for five years before that.

Google now caps free storage at 15GB. While that might be enough for some users, for those who didn't want to worry about limits on photo storage, T-Mobile offered a great alternative.

Do you regret not signing up for Google One for T-Mobile?

With the option to enroll now gone, some T-Mobile customers are regretting not signing up. Apparently, there's still hope for those who want to add the service to their account. Though the website is no longer offering the feature, you may still be able to sign up by contacting T-Mobile's T-Force customer service team on social media platforms. Today is the last day that they might be able to do that for you, though, and it may take a lot of cajoling. 

Just got the 2TB + Unlimited Photos added by contacting T-Force on Facebook. It's not too late!
Today is the last day reps can add it, but some reps are more helpful than others. 
BeforeDaybreak, Reddit user, September 2025


Google One for T-Mobile was great for anyone who wanted more than just the standard Google One membership and was happy to have the carrier manage billing. T-Mobile is no longer a value-oriented carrier, and with a new CEO at the helm, it allegedly wants to pursue greater operational efficiency. Ending this partnership with Google will allow it to reduce overhead and streamline operations. For customers, this move serves as a reminder that the Un-carrier era is fading into the past.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently

