T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price

T-Mobile is expected to retire tax-inclusive versions of almost all plans.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile tax plans lines
It was reported a few days back that T-Mobile had made it almost impossible for customers to activate Go5G plans and that the company was phasing out tax-included watch and tablet plans. Customers who wish to add lines with taxes and other fees included apparently have until today or, at most, tomorrow to do so.

The Mobile Report has reiterated that T-Mobile is removing tax-inclusive versions of almost all plans.

Since the introduction of the ONE plan in 2017, most plans included taxes and other fees in their pricing. That changed with the new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans that were announced in April.

Except for home internet plans, all T-Mobile plans will be tax-exclusive from now on. This includes smartwatches, hotspots, and other "BTS" lines (beyond the smartphone) lines.

Existing tax-included plans will be grandfathered in, meaning if you have already activated a tax-inclusive plan, nothing will change for you. However, any new lines you add will be tax-exclusive.



Similarly, if your home internet line is tax-exclusive, that will continue to be the case, unless you change your plan.

Per today's report, the change for non-voice lines will either take effect today or tomorrow. Either way, if you have been thinking about adding a new line and don't want taxes to be tacked on separately, you should act fast. Otherwise, taxes and fees excluded versions will be your only option, and you might not like that as these tend to fluctuate.

As for Go5G plans, they have vanished from T-Mobile's website and systems, though customer care might still be able to activate them for you. We are guessing that they will be removed completely alongside tax-inclusive non-voice lines. Even though T-Mobile's new Experience plans come with a five-year price lock, that guarantee doesn't extend to taxes and fees.

We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Anam Hamid
