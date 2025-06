T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price

T-Mobile

Similarly, if your home internet line is tax-exclusive, that will continue to be the case, unless you change your plan.



As for Go5G plans, they have vanished from T-Mobile's website and systems, though customer care might still be able to activate them for you. We are guessing that they will be removed completely alongside tax-inclusive non-voice lines. Even though T-Mobile's new Experience plans come with a five-year price lock, that guarantee doesn't extend to taxes and fees.





It was reported a few days back that T-Mobile had made it almost impossible for customers to activate Go5G plans and that the company was phasing out tax-included watch and tablet plans. Customers who wish to add lines with taxes and other fees included apparently have until today or, at most, tomorrow to do so.has reiterated thatis removing tax-inclusive versions of almost all plans.Since the introduction of the ONE plan in 2017, most plans included taxes and other fees in their pricing. That changed with the new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans that were announced in April.Except for home internet plans, allplans will be tax-exclusive from now on. This includes smartwatches, hotspots, and other "BTS" lines (beyond the smartphone) lines.Existing tax-included plans will be grandfathered in, meaning if you have already activated a tax-inclusive plan, nothing will change for you. However, any new lines you add will be tax-exclusive.