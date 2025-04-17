Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

System errors spare T-Mobile customers their dreaded price hikes

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile recently announced what it called “pricing updates” that were applied almost universally and made customers’ bills go up. However there is a subset of T-Mobile users that have been spared these price hikes — probably not for long — due to system errors that have failed to push billing updates.

These price hikes were, understandably, unanimously disliked. This is especially true for legacy customers who saw pricing changes on their old plans that T-Mobile had once marketed as price locked.

After people walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest of the T-Life app these pricing updates served as another irritant for customers. In response users dug up old T-Mobile ads about price locked plans and some people left T-Mobile for alternatives. All in all the entire situation has been a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee.

But there are apparently T-Mobile customers who are receiving the same bill despite having been informed of a price increase. These people are relatively very few but system errors on T-Mobile’s end seem to have worked brilliantly in their favor. If they’re very lucky then T-Mobile will never spot their outdated billing information though that seems very unlikely to me.

Some customers aren’t with T-Mobile anymore. | Image credit — The New York Times - System errors spare T-Mobile customers their dreaded price hikes
Some customers aren’t with T-Mobile anymore. | Image credit — The New York Times

Since the whole pricing updates fiasco T-Mobile has introduced a new price lock guarantee. Unlike previous guarantees that promised lifelong price locks this new one is only valid for 10 years. However after everything that has happened I’m not falling for T-Mobile’s new price lock plan and neither should anyone else.

The “un-carrier” is hardly the only telecom company currently facing controversy. AT&T soured relations with employees recently and is having a service outage in Los Angeles that will last a whopping two months. On the other hand Verizon is having a pricing crisis as the company struggles to define a strategy for itself after a year of very few new signups compared to competitors.

If you’re one of those lucky few T-Mobile customers whose bill has remained unchanged despite a notification to the contrary, consider yourself blessed. And keep your fingers crossed that your plan doesn’t get updated too soon.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless