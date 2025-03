T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans

T-Mobile

Sharing old commercials aboutpromising price lock guarantees is just one way that users are expressing their irritation at the recent changes. Though the wireless service offered byis often touted as one of the best, the pricing updates have been enough for many customers to threaten to switch carriers.employees haven’t had it easy either since these changes took place. Frustrated customers are asking sales and support representatives questions that said representatives don’t have any answers to. In short, it’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee Expectedlycustomers are also threatening to take legal action. While some are questioning whether this approach will be of any personal benefit, others claim that the company needs to feel the consequences of its actions.Meanwhilecontinues to offer new deals and promotions to win back some goodwill. T-Mobile is offering another free line and this one is dedicated to long-standing customers. This approach has also been divisive: with some customers saying that they have no need of even more lines while others welcome the offers.has already provided a statement regarding the price changes but I think the company may have to put out another more targeted response to placate its customers. The entire ordeal also reminds me of Apple removing ads about Siri after it failed to deliver what it had promised for the iPhone 16