T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Up Next:
T-Mobile may be offering a new free line to legacy customers affected by the recent price hikes but that hasn’t stopped users from digging up old promises. Users on social media are sharing old — and now removed — T-Mobile ads that promised price lock guarantees on plans that have now seen an increase in cost.
This price change happened alongside the carrier’s push to make its customers use the newer T-Life app. The T-Life app is also a point of contention and frustration for customers who are walking out of T-Mobile stores to avoid having to use the app. A recent glitch in the app which erroneously showed that T-Mobile users had lost their free lines doesn’t help the app’s public image either.
This comes after T-Mobile’s recent and very controversial decision to introduce “pricing updates” to existing plans. These updates were rolled out to older plans being used by legacy customers as well. Plans that had apparently once been marketed as price locked.
This price change happened alongside the carrier’s push to make its customers use the newer T-Life app. The T-Life app is also a point of contention and frustration for customers who are walking out of T-Mobile stores to avoid having to use the app. A recent glitch in the app which erroneously showed that T-Mobile users had lost their free lines doesn’t help the app’s public image either.
Image credit — The New York Times
Sharing old commercials about T-Mobile promising price lock guarantees is just one way that users are expressing their irritation at the recent changes. Though the wireless service offered by T-Mobile is often touted as one of the best, the pricing updates have been enough for many customers to threaten to switch carriers.
Expectedly T-Mobile customers are also threatening to take legal action. While some are questioning whether this approach will be of any personal benefit, others claim that the company needs to feel the consequences of its actions.
Meanwhile T-Mobile continues to offer new deals and promotions to win back some goodwill. T-Mobile is offering another free line and this one is dedicated to long-standing customers. This approach has also been divisive: with some customers saying that they have no need of even more lines while others welcome the offers.
T-Mobile has already provided a statement regarding the price changes but I think the company may have to put out another more targeted response to placate its customers. The entire ordeal also reminds me of Apple removing ads about Siri after it failed to deliver what it had promised for the iPhone 16.
T-Mobile employees haven’t had it easy either since these changes took place. Frustrated customers are asking sales and support representatives questions that said representatives don’t have any answers to. In short, it’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee.
Expectedly T-Mobile customers are also threatening to take legal action. While some are questioning whether this approach will be of any personal benefit, others claim that the company needs to feel the consequences of its actions.
Meanwhile T-Mobile continues to offer new deals and promotions to win back some goodwill. T-Mobile is offering another free line and this one is dedicated to long-standing customers. This approach has also been divisive: with some customers saying that they have no need of even more lines while others welcome the offers.
T-Mobile has already provided a statement regarding the price changes but I think the company may have to put out another more targeted response to placate its customers. The entire ordeal also reminds me of Apple removing ads about Siri after it failed to deliver what it had promised for the iPhone 16.
Things that are NOT allowed: