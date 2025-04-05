T-Mobile might surprise you with a celebratory fast internet promo





Secondly, you must stay with T-Mobile Fiber and keep the same plan for ten years to enjoy the 10-year price guarantee. To make up for the lack of organic fiber infrastructure, T-Mobile scooped up Lumos recently . The company already offers fiber internet in some markets through partnerships and its latest acquisition will allow it to serve more customers. To celebrate the purchase of Lumos, the company is apparently now running a new promo.The folks over athave learned that T-Mobile has a special offer for customers looking to sign up for fiber internet in Lumos markets, likely the Mid-Atlantic region.Select customers will not only be able to save on the 2Gbps plan by only paying $70 every month, but they will also lock in this price for 10 long years.With a voice line discount, the savings will be $20, and without it, they will be $35.There are two obvious catches. Firstly, you must have autopay - a service that automatically deducts payments every month from your chosen payment method to pay the bill - enabled. Otherwise, the price will increase to $75.Secondly, you must stay withFiber and keep the same plan for ten years to enjoy the 10-year price guarantee.





Customers who are eligible for the deal will reportedly be notified via email and text message. New customers who reside in a Lumos market can try their luck by checking availability for their address on the company's website. The lowered rate may not necessarily show up at check out though but the discount will be applied later.



All things considered, the offer is ideal for those who want high-speed internet but don't want to pay a lot. With the price-lock guarantee, you also get peace of mind.

