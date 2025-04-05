Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile might surprise you with a celebratory fast internet promo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile fiber deal Lumos
To make up for the lack of organic fiber infrastructure, T-Mobile scooped up Lumos recently. The company already offers fiber internet in some markets through partnerships and its latest acquisition will allow it to serve more customers. To celebrate the purchase of Lumos, the company is apparently now running a new promo.

The folks over at The Mobile Report have learned that T-Mobile has a special offer for customers looking to sign up for fiber internet in Lumos markets, likely the Mid-Atlantic region.

Select customers will not only be able to save on the 2Gbps plan by only paying $70 every month, but they will also lock in this price for 10 long years.

With a voice line discount, the savings will be $20, and without it, they will be $35.

There are two obvious catches. Firstly, you must have autopay - a service that automatically deducts payments every month from your chosen payment method to pay the bill - enabled. Otherwise, the price will increase to $75.

Secondly, you must stay with T-Mobile Fiber and keep the same plan for ten years to enjoy the 10-year price guarantee.



T-Mobile is seemingly going after customers in Lumos markets, where it previously did not have a presence, with this deal. It's an early bird offer of sorts, meant to spur sign-ups in the new markets.

Customers who are eligible for the deal will reportedly be notified via email and text message. New customers who reside in a Lumos market can try their luck by checking availability for their address on the company's website. The lowered rate may not necessarily show up at check out though but the discount will be applied later. 

All things considered, the offer is ideal for those who want high-speed internet but don't want to pay a lot. With the price-lock guarantee, you also get peace of mind.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff

Latest News

Trading in your phone at AT&T? Watch out for this practice that leaves you with massive bills
Trading in your phone at AT&T? Watch out for this practice that leaves you with massive bills
Oppo Find X9 series tipped to feature a 200 MP camera, but it might not be the one you expect
Oppo Find X9 series tipped to feature a 200 MP camera, but it might not be the one you expect
Lenovo is quietly killing it in the US tablet market, and both Samsung and Apple need to step it up
Lenovo is quietly killing it in the US tablet market, and both Samsung and Apple need to step it up
Honor Magic V4 isn't happening, but you should look out for the Honor Magic V5
Honor Magic V4 isn't happening, but you should look out for the Honor Magic V5
Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains
Weekly deals roundup: Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel 9, Razr Plus, and more hot spring bargains
Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system
Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless