AT&T sours relations with veteran employees after shift in business strategy
AT&T employees — especially loyalty representatives — are feeling fatigued after the company has made a shift towards “encouraging” more sales. Even veteran teams say that they’re struggling to keep up with the new and increased demands for something that’s never that fun to do in the first place.
AT&T has apparently recently started asking its employees to be more persuasive when getting customers to sign up for a new line. And if you can convince someone to buy another new phone that they don’t need then all the better.
Another employee shared that AT&T is also sending salespeople to houses alongside technicians. The idea is to capitalize on the gratitude a customer feels after having their equipment repaired and to try to sell them a new phone.
This isn’t anything new of course but the recent shift in business strategy has left some employees wanting to leave altogether. They’ve shared experiences of having to egg on a customer to open a new line when said customer is trying to say that they can’t afford their current bill.
This is happening alongside another issue that took place this month for AT&T employees. A lot of AT&T workers received short checks this week. Employees have lost out on anything from $200 to up to $800. The worst part is that no one knows why this has happened. HR is apparently clueless and trying to figure out what went wrong leads to calling one department after another and all of them are unaware of the problem.
While pushing sales is a core part of this industry I don’t think anyone actually enjoys partaking in it. Especially when the customer is frustrated and takes out their anger on the support representative instead of someplace else.
I can understand how this coupled with the new business strategy has started draining employees both physically and emotionally. These two ordeals have also resulted in some resentment growing between the workers and AT&T. Some are bitter and claim that AT&T is squeezing them for every last cent.
