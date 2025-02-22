Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

AT&T sours relations with veteran employees after shift in business strategy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T sign
AT&T employees — especially loyalty representatives — are feeling fatigued after the company has made a shift towards “encouraging” more sales. Even veteran teams say that they’re struggling to keep up with the new and increased demands for something that’s never that fun to do in the first place.

AT&T has apparently recently started asking its employees to be more persuasive when getting customers to sign up for a new line. And if you can convince someone to buy another new phone that they don’t need then all the better.

This isn’t anything new of course but the recent shift in business strategy has left some employees wanting to leave altogether. They’ve shared experiences of having to egg on a customer to open a new line when said customer is trying to say that they can’t afford their current bill.

Another employee shared that AT&T is also sending salespeople to houses alongside technicians. The idea is to capitalize on the gratitude a customer feels after having their equipment repaired and to try to sell them a new phone.


This is happening alongside another issue that took place this month for AT&T employees. A lot of AT&T workers received short checks this week. Employees have lost out on anything from $200 to up to $800. The worst part is that no one knows why this has happened. HR is apparently clueless and trying to figure out what went wrong leads to calling one department after another and all of them are unaware of the problem.

I can understand how this coupled with the new business strategy has started draining employees both physically and emotionally. These two ordeals have also resulted in some resentment growing between the workers and AT&T. Some are bitter and claim that AT&T is squeezing them for every last cent.

While pushing sales is a core part of this industry I don’t think anyone actually enjoys partaking in it. Especially when the customer is frustrated and takes out their anger on the support representative instead of someplace else.

I hope, perhaps a bit naively, that AT&T eases the pressure on its employees soon and resolves the problem of the missing funds.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless