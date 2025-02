AT&T sours relations with veteran employees after shift in business strategy

AT&T

This is happening alongside another issue that took place this month foremployees. A lot of AT&T workers received short checks this week. Employees have lost out on anything from $200 to up to $800. The worst part is that no one knows why this has happened. HR is apparently clueless and trying to figure out what went wrong leads to calling one department after another and all of them are unaware of the problem.I can understand how this coupled with the new business strategy has started draining employees both physically and emotionally. These two ordeals have also resulted in some resentment growing between the workers and. Some are bitter and claim thatis squeezing them for every last cent.While pushing sales is a core part of this industry I don’t think anyone actually enjoys partaking in it. Especially when the customer is frustrated and takes out their anger on the support representative instead of someplace else.I hope, perhaps a bit naively, thateases the pressure on its employees soon and resolves the problem of the missing funds.