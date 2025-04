I’m not falling for T-Mobile’s new price lock guarantee and neither should you

T-Mobile

A decision no one was a fan of

T-Mobile has a new price lock plan

Can T-Mobile deliver this time?

The affected price locked plans had been in use for a very long time. In some cases they were the only reason manyusers were still sticking around with the network. When the price hikes happened T-Mobile users ditched their grandfathered plans and signed up with other networks for a much more affordable bill.Online forums dedicated to discussion aboutwere absolutely full of posts calling out the company’s latest move. A large number of users claimed that the days ofbeing the “un-carrier” were now definitely over and done with. Others tried to defend the carrier and said that such a minor increase was not a big deal and thatwas still the best choice.One of the funnier reactions was when users dug up old T-Mobile ads about price locked plans promising fixed costs forever. These ads, much like the revamped Siri ad by Apple , can no longer be found using official sources. To manyusers the company’s pricing update was the last nail in the coffin for their trust as a customer.Perhaps in a slightly tone deaf move T-Mobile is offering a new price lock plan for fiber customers even when the previous controversy has barely died down. After its acquisition of Lumos the company wants to provide a price lock guarantee for new customers given that they comply with one very important rule.is saying that the price lock will remain in place for 10 years as long as customers keep the same plan for a decade. Seeing as the plan is for 2 Gigabit internet I doubt there will be many who will want to change it any time soon. The problem is the fact that the pain of losing out on price lock guarantees is still very fresh in customers’ minds.It is worth mentioning that 10 years is not the same as previous price lock plans which promised a lifetime guarantee. Secondly bandwidth costs are usually going down across the world almost each year while carrier plans keep getting more expensive. It is very probable thatwill be able to deliver on its promises of a 10-year price lock.However I am still wary.has learned that it can go back on previous promises without facing any serious trouble. I would not at all be surprised if five years from now the company decides to void this price lock plan. Doing so will likely only lead to more online backlash before everyone just accepts it and moves on.If you are in an area where you can make use of this plan I would still urge you to give it a try. It is genuinely a very sweet deal and will keep you happy for however longhonors its price lock. But I would also not go into this expecting to be paying the same bill a decade from now.Is it possible? Sure. Is it likely? I doubt it.