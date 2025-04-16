Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months

By
It seems that AT&T is having a very long outage in Los Angeles: well, Culver City to be exact. The area reportedly lost service on April 1 and still hasn’t gotten the issue resolved. While AT&T representatives initially kept saying that service would be restored shortly the company now estimates that the problem will be fixed by May 30.

It is unclear exactly how many customers are affected by the outage. The map shows a not too large area as being offline and not all the users there are going to be with AT&T. However the reason for the outage has also not yet been revealed. The user who originally brought attention to the outage claims that they are having to go to local cafes to use the Wi-Fi.

While internet outages like this aren’t something new the estimated time here till a fix has been applied is definitely quite uncommon. If service is restored by May 30 then this outage will have lasted a whole two months. I can’t even begin to imagine not having internet access at home for 60 days. Anyone who works remotely in the area is likely also very frustrated.


AT&T generally provides very good service and is the first choice of many customers. An outage of this proportion, even if it may not be affecting too many users, may leave some consumers feeling quite irate. During these two months some people may even decide to shift from AT&T to an alternative instead.

The telecom industry is almost always mired in some controversy or another. People are walking out of T-Mobile stores in protest, Verizon is having a pricing crisis and I would not trust T-Mobile’s new price lock guarantees if I were you. But simply losing service for a whole two months is really next level.

Perhaps some cables got damaged during some construction work or maybe a tower needs major repairs. Whatever the cause is I hope the area sees service restored before May 30. Two months without Wi-Fi at home is just a no-go in the 21st century.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
