Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 could be weeks away, and Samsung hints at exactly when
A leaked support chat backs up what leakers have been saying for weeks.
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've been waiting for Samsung to push stable One UI 8.5 to your Galaxy S25, there's a new reason to believe the wait is almost over. And this time, the hint isn't coming from a leaker. It's coming from Samsung itself.
A screenshot shared on X shows a Samsung customer support agent laying out a timeline for the stable One UI 8.5 rollout. According to the conversation, the stable update could start rolling out in South Korea on April 30, with a global and US release following around May 4.
Customer support agents aren't always dialed into Samsung's internal software timelines. Basically, for al we know, this agent could have been pulling from the same leaks we've all been reading. That and update schedules can shift due to last-minute bugs.
That said, when a company's own support channels start pointing to the same dates that credible leakers have shared, you can't just wave it off.
One UI 8.5 in its beta form is packing new AI features, a design refresh, improved privacy settings, and what I think will be the highlight for many of you: AirDrop support through Quick Share. On top of that, Galaxy S25 Ultra owners dealing with blurry zoom photos from the Virtual Aperture bug will finally get a fix.
Samsung support may have just spilled the beans
A screenshot shared on X shows a Samsung customer support agent laying out a timeline for the stable One UI 8.5 rollout. According to the conversation, the stable update could start rolling out in South Korea on April 30, with a global and US release following around May 4.
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That's roughly three weeks away, so for Galaxy S25 owners who've been sitting through beta after beta since December, that finally puts a finish line in view.
These dates sound familiar
The screenshot that was shared on X with the Customer Service Rep conversation. | Image by @theonecid(X
What makes this notable is that tipster Tarun Vats previously claimed the exact same timeline, April 30 in Korea and May 4 globally. Back then, it was just another leak floating around. However, now, with Samsung's own support team apparently echoing those numbers, it carries more weight.
Samsung has been running the One UI 8.5 beta on the Galaxy S25 series for months now. Additionally, the beta has expanded to older phones like the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, a strong signal that a wider release isn't far off.
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Don't mark your calendar in permanent ink
Customer support agents aren't always dialed into Samsung's internal software timelines. Basically, for al we know, this agent could have been pulling from the same leaks we've all been reading. That and update schedules can shift due to last-minute bugs.
That said, when a company's own support channels start pointing to the same dates that credible leakers have shared, you can't just wave it off.
What One UI 8.5 feature matters most for your Galaxy S25?
A long wait that should pay off
One UI 8.5 in its beta form is packing new AI features, a design refresh, improved privacy settings, and what I think will be the highlight for many of you: AirDrop support through Quick Share. On top of that, Galaxy S25 Ultra owners dealing with blurry zoom photos from the Virtual Aperture bug will finally get a fix.
As someone who transfers files between my Galaxy S26 Ultra and MacBook daily for work, I'm glad to see AirDrop via Quick Share trickling down to the S25.
Samsung took its sweet time getting here, and after the One UI 7 delays that frustrated so many of you, I'm cautiously optimistic the company has learned from that mess. The expanded beta testing across dozens of devices tells me stability is the priority this time around.
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