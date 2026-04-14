Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 could be weeks away, and Samsung hints at exactly when

Samsung support may have just spilled the beans

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Galaxy S25

These dates sound familiar





Galaxy S25

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Don't mark your calendar in permanent ink

What One UI 8.5 feature matters most for your Galaxy S25? I just want it stable, no more beta headaches AirDrop via Quick Share is worth the whole wait The AI upgrades are what I care about most Samsung took too long, I stopped caring months ago Vote 0 Votes

A long wait that should pay off





Samsung took its sweet time getting here, and after the One UI 7 delays that frustrated so many of you, I'm cautiously optimistic the company has learned from that mess. The expanded beta testing across dozens of devices tells me stability is the priority this time around.

