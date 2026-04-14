Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 could be weeks away, and Samsung hints at exactly when

A leaked support chat backs up what leakers have been saying for weeks.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series One UI
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've been waiting for Samsung to push stable One UI 8.5 to your Galaxy S25, there's a new reason to believe the wait is almost over. And this time, the hint isn't coming from a leaker. It's coming from Samsung itself.

Samsung support may have just spilled the beans


A screenshot shared on X shows a Samsung customer support agent laying out a timeline for the stable One UI 8.5 rollout. According to the conversation, the stable update could start rolling out in South Korea on April 30, with a global and US release following around May 4.

Recommended For You
That's roughly three weeks away, so for Galaxy S25 owners who've been sitting through beta after beta since December, that finally puts a finish line in view.

These dates sound familiar


What makes this notable is that tipster Tarun Vats previously claimed the exact same timeline, April 30 in Korea and May 4 globally. Back then, it was just another leak floating around. However, now, with Samsung's own support team apparently echoing those numbers, it carries more weight.

Samsung has been running the One UI 8.5 beta on the Galaxy S25 series for months now. Additionally, the beta has expanded to older phones like the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, a strong signal that a wider release isn't far off.

Recommended For You

Don't mark your calendar in permanent ink


Customer support agents aren't always dialed into Samsung's internal software timelines. Basically, for al we know, this agent could have been pulling from the same leaks we've all been reading. That and update schedules can shift due to last-minute bugs.

That said, when a company's own support channels start pointing to the same dates that credible leakers have shared, you can't just wave it off.

What One UI 8.5 feature matters most for your Galaxy S25?
0 Votes

A long wait that should pay off


One UI 8.5 in its beta form is packing new AI features, a design refresh, improved privacy settings, and what I think will be the highlight for many of you: AirDrop support through Quick Share. On top of that, Galaxy S25 Ultra owners dealing with blurry zoom photos from the Virtual Aperture bug will finally get a fix.

As someone who transfers files between my Galaxy S26 Ultra and MacBook daily for work, I'm glad to see AirDrop via Quick Share trickling down to the S25. 

Samsung took its sweet time getting here, and after the One UI 7 delays that frustrated so many of you, I'm cautiously optimistic the company has learned from that mess. The expanded beta testing across dozens of devices tells me stability is the priority this time around.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 could be weeks away, and Samsung hints at exactly when
Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 could be weeks away, and Samsung hints at exactly when
Trump Mobile revamped its entire website for a phone that still doesn't exist
Trump Mobile revamped its entire website for a phone that still doesn't exist
Flip phones got ghosted by their makers, and it's not just Samsung and Motorola that are to blame
Flip phones got ghosted by their makers, and it's not just Samsung and Motorola that are to blame
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Finally, an Apple wearable that doesn't look weird: Why I’m sold on the rumored new Apple smart glasses
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu