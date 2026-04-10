Samsung will fix a Galaxy S25 Ultra camera bug that makes some photos blurry
An annoying Galaxy S25 Ultra camera bug will be fixed in the One UI 8.5 update.
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung recently added Virtual Aperture support for the 3x and 5x cameras, which was first introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, to last year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, it quickly turned out that the feature came with a pretty serious bug.
Galaxy S25 Ultra users noticed a bug with the Virtual Aperture feature on the phone’s zoom cameras, which caused the affected photos’ background to look unnatural and uneven. The issue is present on both the 3x and 5x zoom cameras but is more pronounced when shooting at 5x zoom, according to reports on Samsung’s community forums.
Luckily, the fix for this bug will be available quite soon. The moderator confirmed that the company will push the fix with the One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung is already beta testing One UI 8.5 for all Galaxy S25 devices, but the stable release of the software is expected to start rolling out by the end of April. However, that initial release may be limited to some specific regions, with a wider rollout expected early next month.
Virtual Aperture is a feature inside the Expert RAW app, which gives advanced users better control over the photos’ depth-of-field look. The feature was first introduced on the main camera of the Galaxy S25.
With the Galaxy S26 premiere, Samsung extended the feature to the zoom cameras. That zoom camera support was later added to older devices, including the S25 Ultra.
Seeing Samsung responding quickly to user concerns and launching bug fixes in a timely manner is a good signal for its software pipeline. Infamous for its delayed updates, the company may have finally found a way to update its devices faster than before.
Samsung acknowledged a Virtual Aperture bug on the S25 Ultra
Galaxy S25 Ultra users noticed a bug with the Virtual Aperture feature on the phone’s zoom cameras, which caused the affected photos’ background to look unnatural and uneven. The issue is present on both the 3x and 5x zoom cameras but is more pronounced when shooting at 5x zoom, according to reports on Samsung’s community forums.
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After the reports, a forum moderator chimed in to confirm that the company is aware of the bug and can reproduce it. According to the comment, first noticed by Mojotrick, Samsung’s developers are investigating the cause of the issue.
A fix is coming soon
Galaxy S25 Ultra received some new camera features recently. | Image by PhoneArena
Luckily, the fix for this bug will be available quite soon. The moderator confirmed that the company will push the fix with the One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung is already beta testing One UI 8.5 for all Galaxy S25 devices, but the stable release of the software is expected to start rolling out by the end of April. However, that initial release may be limited to some specific regions, with a wider rollout expected early next month.
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What’s virtual aperture all about
Virtual Aperture is a feature inside the Expert RAW app, which gives advanced users better control over the photos’ depth-of-field look. The feature was first introduced on the main camera of the Galaxy S25.
Have you ever used the advanced camera features of your smartphone?
With the Galaxy S26 premiere, Samsung extended the feature to the zoom cameras. That zoom camera support was later added to older devices, including the S25 Ultra.
Good signal for Samsung’s software
Seeing Samsung responding quickly to user concerns and launching bug fixes in a timely manner is a good signal for its software pipeline. Infamous for its delayed updates, the company may have finally found a way to update its devices faster than before.
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