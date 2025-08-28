Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order

Some T-Mobile subscribers expecting to receive their new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL today will have to wait.

Today is supposed to be a happy day for many. You know that feeling, waiting for your brand new phone to arrive and expecting it to arrive before the end of the day. I've enjoyed having that feeling many times, and most likely you have, too. However, there are some T-Mobile subscribers who had pre-ordered a new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 XL who are disappointed and frustrated today.

That's because they have received an email stating that the delivery of their new phones has been delayed. For example, one Reddit subscriber wrote to say, "I got an email from UPS last night saying arriving today and then this morning saying it's rescheduled. No delivery date, but got an email from T-Mobile that the phone is shipped too. Hopefully tomorrow since it's next day air."

He is not the only person who ordered a new Pixel 10 model from T-Mobile whose mood went from sky-high to rock bottom. Check out these posted comments. "I'm in the delayed category. My label was created 2pm yesterday, No updates in almost 24hrs. next day air my ass." and "My tracking just updated from delivering today by noon to delayed." Another Redditor was also affected by the delay and he wrote, "Got a shipping email saying it's supposed to be delivered today. Edit: mine updated to delayed."

We already know that the Pixel 10 Fold, Google Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a won't ship until October, but what is happening today with the non-foldable Pixel 10 phones is something different. What makes this so frustrating is as late as today, most of these T-Mobile customers received a notification that their order would be delivered today. The following post seems to be the experience that some T-Mobile subscribers are dealing with: "I got an email from UPS last night saying arriving today and then this morning saying it's rescheduled. UPS says they won't have a delivery date until they have received the phone. But T-Mobile used via next day air service, so maybe tomorrow?"

With what is going in the world these days, waiting an extra day or two (or three or more) for your new phone is not a big deal. But I recall waiting for my Pixel 6 Pro that Verizon shipped to the wrong address and for a phone enthusiast, it is not a good feeling.

We have contacted T-Mobile to see if they have a response. If a statement is made, we will update this article.

Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order
