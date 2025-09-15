Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Qualcomm just solved its confusing chip names – and your next Android phone will thank it for it

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 brings clarity to processor naming.

Android Processors Qualcomm
An image showing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on a smartphone.
Qualcomm just cleared up the mystery around its next flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is about to get official and the name itself tells a story.

Qualcomm reveals the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name


Ahead of its big launch, Qualcomm confirmed what its upcoming premium chip will be called – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and this is something we have heard before. At first glance, it might look like the company skipped four generations, but that is not the case.

The “Gen 5” label actually reflects the fifth generation of Qualcomm’s top-tier 8-series platform since it switched to its simplified naming system. By aligning the number with the series’ timeline, Qualcomm says it makes the roadmap easier to follow while also underscoring its position at the front of the market.

In reality, this is less about a complete rebrand and more about returning to the original scheme. The naming began back in 2021 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, followed by Gen 2 in 2022, then Gen 3, and last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite – which could have been the Gen 4. That makes this year’s chip the fifth in line, hence the Gen 5 tag.

Think of it like this: Gen 5 isn’t just a number. It’s a signal that this platform leads the family forward.
– Qualcomm, September 2025

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will make its official debut at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, starting September 23. What we do know for sure is that the Xiaomi 17 series will be the first smartphones to use it.

What do you think of Qualcomm’s new chip name – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

Why the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name matters


This isn’t just a cosmetic change. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with a generational label makes its lineup easier for people to track and puts the Gen 5 branding in direct contrast with Apple’s A-series chips. For buyers, it makes it clear that this year’s chipset is the fifth in the new era of Snapdragon silicon.

At the same time, it signals that Qualcomm wants to keep continuity while still leaving room for its “Elite” branding to stand out.

Smart branding, bigger expectations


Qualcomm didn’t really skip numbers – it simply lined things up so the branding makes more sense going forward. But by putting “Gen 5” on its next flagship chip, the company is also setting the bar higher for itself.

With the Xiaomi 17 series confirmed as the first to use it, we’ll see very soon if the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lives up to its name.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless