Qualcomm just solved its confusing chip names – and your next Android phone will thank it for it

Why the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name matters

Smart branding, bigger expectations

This isn’t just a cosmetic change. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with a generational label makes its lineup easier for people to track and puts the Gen 5 branding in direct contrast with Apple’s A-series chips. For buyers, it makes it clear that this year’s chipset is the fifth in the new era of Snapdragon silicon.At the same time, it signals that Qualcomm wants to keep continuity while still leaving room for its “Elite” branding to stand out.Qualcomm didn’t really skip numbers – it simply lined things up so the branding makes more sense going forward. But by putting “Gen 5” on its next flagship chip, the company is also setting the bar higher for itself.With the Xiaomi 17 series confirmed as the first to use it, we’ll see very soon if the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lives up to its name.