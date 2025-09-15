Qualcomm just solved its confusing chip names – and your next Android phone will thank it for it
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 brings clarity to processor naming.
Qualcomm just cleared up the mystery around its next flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is about to get official and the name itself tells a story.
Ahead of its big launch, Qualcomm confirmed what its upcoming premium chip will be called – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and this is something we have heard before. At first glance, it might look like the company skipped four generations, but that is not the case.
In reality, this is less about a complete rebrand and more about returning to the original scheme. The naming began back in 2021 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, followed by Gen 2 in 2022, then Gen 3, and last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite – which could have been the Gen 4. That makes this year’s chip the fifth in line, hence the Gen 5 tag.
This isn’t just a cosmetic change. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with a generational label makes its lineup easier for people to track and puts the Gen 5 branding in direct contrast with Apple’s A-series chips. For buyers, it makes it clear that this year’s chipset is the fifth in the new era of Snapdragon silicon.
At the same time, it signals that Qualcomm wants to keep continuity while still leaving room for its “Elite” branding to stand out.
Qualcomm didn’t really skip numbers – it simply lined things up so the branding makes more sense going forward. But by putting “Gen 5” on its next flagship chip, the company is also setting the bar higher for itself.
With the Xiaomi 17 series confirmed as the first to use it, we’ll see very soon if the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lives up to its name.
Qualcomm reveals the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name
Ahead of its big launch, Qualcomm confirmed what its upcoming premium chip will be called – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and this is something we have heard before. At first glance, it might look like the company skipped four generations, but that is not the case.
The “Gen 5” label actually reflects the fifth generation of Qualcomm’s top-tier 8-series platform since it switched to its simplified naming system. By aligning the number with the series’ timeline, Qualcomm says it makes the roadmap easier to follow while also underscoring its position at the front of the market.
In reality, this is less about a complete rebrand and more about returning to the original scheme. The naming began back in 2021 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, followed by Gen 2 in 2022, then Gen 3, and last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite – which could have been the Gen 4. That makes this year’s chip the fifth in line, hence the Gen 5 tag.
Think of it like this: Gen 5 isn’t just a number. It’s a signal that this platform leads the family forward.
– Qualcomm, September 2025
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will make its official debut at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, starting September 23. What we do know for sure is that the Xiaomi 17 series will be the first smartphones to use it.
Why the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 name matters
This isn’t just a cosmetic change. Qualcomm’s decision to stick with a generational label makes its lineup easier for people to track and puts the Gen 5 branding in direct contrast with Apple’s A-series chips. For buyers, it makes it clear that this year’s chipset is the fifth in the new era of Snapdragon silicon.
At the same time, it signals that Qualcomm wants to keep continuity while still leaving room for its “Elite” branding to stand out.
Smart branding, bigger expectations
Qualcomm didn’t really skip numbers – it simply lined things up so the branding makes more sense going forward. But by putting “Gen 5” on its next flagship chip, the company is also setting the bar higher for itself.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: