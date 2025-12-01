I can't believe these 15 sizzling deals are still available after Black Friday
Didn't get a chance to upgrade on Black Friday? Check out these last-minute picks!
Didn’t upgrade during Black Friday Week? I’ve got amazing news: epic phone deals are still live. I’ve been watching the whole event closely since Day 1 — November 20 — and spotted more than 60 offers worth checking out. Some were so good they earned a spot on my 15 top Black Friday list.
Want to know which deals are my favorites after the holiday shopping season? Stay right here to find out! Oh, by the way, #3 is a complete game-changer, cheaper than it was throughout Black Friday Week.
#1 Pixel 9 Pro XL
This is your chance to save $400!
The Pixel 9 Pro XL initially dropped $350 at Amazon, but the e-commerce giant has since bumped the discount to $400. That means you can now buy the 128GB variant for less than $700.
#2 Razr+ (2025)
Now under $570 at Amazon!
The Razr+ (2025) might not bring enough upgrades over its predecessor, but this new Amazon deal makes it impossible to pass up. Believe it or not, the clamshell foldable is down by a massive 43% from its original price of nearly $999.99. The catch? This is a Prime-exclusive deal.
#3 Pixel 10 Pro XL
Epic new $350 price cut awaits
Honestly, I had almost convinced myself this premium Gemini AI phone won’t get more than $300 off this shopping season. Well, I was wrong — you can now save a huge $350 on select 256GB and 512GB variants. This, by the way, is a new best price. Didn't I tell you #3 is almost too good to believe?
#4 Galaxy Z Flip 7
Improved Amazon deal saves you $290
Believe it or not, Amazon is now beating its own Black Friday deal! The Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be yours for just under $930 in its 512GB variant in JetBlack. Throughout Black Friday Week, you could get the phone for no more than $271, so this improved bargain is indeed quite irresistible.
#5 Galaxy S25
Don't miss this $160 price cut
On December 1, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S25 in Navy, which is an incredibly good promo if you're asking me. Since this deal is only available on one color option, I think it won't last too long, so act fast and save now.
#6 OnePlus 13
Amazon lets you save $200
Flagship performance, a stunning display, and a killer $200 discount: the OnePlus 13 impresses across the board. Even at standard price, this device is way more affordable than its iPhone and Galaxy rivals, but now, this $200 price cut at Amazon makes it absolutely irresistible.
#7 Pixel 10 Pro Fold
New best price ever — save $400 now!
Foldable phones aren't my thing, but if you like them, you should definitely check out the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at Amazon. Right now, the Tensor G5-powered high-end device can be yours for $400 off its original price. This deal wasn't available during Black Friday Week, by the way.
#8 iPhone 17 Pro
Verizon slashes the flagship to $0.00/mo
Getting a phone with a carrier plan might not sound like the best deal typically, but this iPhone 17 Pro deal is simply way too good to miss. The device can now be yours for $0.00/mo at Verizon with a new line activation on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Act fast and save before it vanishes.
#9 Galaxy S25 Ultra
Amazon is offering a $400 price cut
Amazon knocked $400 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra around the start of Black Friday Week kicked off. Initially, the deal was only available on the 512GB variant, but later the e-commerce giant landed all 256GB variants at an irresistible price. And, curiously enough, the deal remains even after the event!
#10 Pixel 10 Pro
Amazing new $300 price cut you shouldn't ignore
Is now the time to score a great deal on the Pixel 10 Pro? Absolutely! The phone has plunged to its best price at Amazon right now! The promo went live just yesterday, and it remains today. However, Amazon is only selling the Porcelain color variant at that discount, while other paintjobs are $250 off.
#11 OnePlus 13R
Now $549.99 at OnePlus.com
The OnePlus 13R is a superb mid-range option. It's powerful, looks great, and now sells with a $50 price cut. Sure, it has been even cheaper in the past, but I think it delivers incredible value right now.
#12 Moto G Stylus (2025)
Budget stylus excellence, now $115 cheaper!
Motorola's budget stylus phone has received many improvements this year. The Moto G Stylus (2025) comes with a brighter OLED display, a faster charging, and enhanced stylus. And now, you can get it for $115 off its original price. How awesome is that?
#13 Pixel 9a
Down to its best price right now
My favorite mid-range option is undoubtedly the Pixel 9a. Sure, this fella has thick bezels, but it's also equipped with an impressive camera, bright OLED display, and a Tensor G4 chip — just like the more premium Pixel 9 lineup. The best part about this phone? It's now down to its best price ever at Amazon, and you can get it for $150 off.
#14 Moto G Power (2025)
Save $110 on Motorola's budget phone
Users seeking a cheap and sturdy device should definitely have the Moto G Power (2025) on their radar. While it's no budget champ for sure, this option is now a much more attractive choice, thanks to Amazon's Prime-exclusive $110 price cut.
#15 Galaxy A16
This device is now down to its lowest price in months!
I couldn't end this list without sharing this Galaxy A16 deal. This is one of the few sub-$200 options with an AMOLED display. And right now, it's practically a no-brainer: Amazon is selling both colors for $50 off.
hat’s my roundup of the 15 hottest post-Black Friday phone deals. From flagships to foldables and budget picks, there’s something for every taste and wallet. If any of these bargains catch your eye, don’t wait — I'm sure most won’t last long!
