I can't believe these 15 sizzling deals are still available after Black Friday



Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Tensor G4-powered Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is now available with an epic $400 discount. With a slew of AI features and a capable camera is definitely way more attractive right now



The Pixel 9 Pro XL initially dropped $350 at Amazon, but the e-commerce giant has since bumped the discount to $400. That means you can now buy the 128GB variant for less than $700.



Razr+ (2025)

The Razr+ (2025) in Hot Pink is now going for less than $570 with Prime membership. Just a note: Amazon has lowered the MSRP significantly, so this deal won't seem as good as it actually is.



The Razr+ (2025) might not bring enough upgrades over its predecessor, but this new Amazon deal makes it impossible to pass up. Believe it or not, the clamshell foldable is down by a massive 43% from its original price of nearly $999.99. The catch? This is a Prime-exclusive deal.



The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has plunged to its best price ever. With a Tensor G5 chip, a gorgeous and ultra-bright display, a durable design, and now, a $350 price cut, it's a great pick for Google fans.



Galaxy Z Flip 7

Featuring an 4.1-inch edge-to-edge display and a gorgeous design, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an excellent choice for Samsung fans. And now, you can get the 512GB model in JetBlack for $290 off at Amazon, which makes it way more tempting.



Galaxy S25

With its compact 6.2-inch display and stylish design, the Galaxy S25 stands out. But it's not just the design that impresses: this phone is quite powerful, and it also takes top-quality photos. The best part? You can save $160 on the 256GB model in Navy.



OnePlus 13

Grab the OnePlus 13 for $200 off $200 off (20%) The OnePlus 13 is a solid choice for flagship phone seekers after Black Friday. Right now, you can buy the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast for $200 off its original price, making it an absolute hit for many. Get your performance beast and save big on the 512GB variant. Buy at Amazon Theinitially dropped $350 at Amazon, but the e-commerce giant has since bumped the discount to $400. That means you can now buy the 128GB variant for less than $700.The Razr+ (2025) might not bring enough upgrades over its predecessor, but this new Amazon deal makes it impossible to pass up. Believe it or not, the clamshell foldable is down by a massive 43% from its original price of nearly $999.99. The catch? This is a Prime-exclusive deal.Honestly, I had almost convinced myself this premium Gemini AI phone won’t get more than $300 off this shopping season. Well, I was wrong — you can now save a huge $350 on select 256GB and 512GB variants. This, by the way, is a new best price. Didn't I tell you #3 is almost too good to believe?Believe it or not, Amazon is now beating its own Black Friday deal! The Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be yours for just under $930 in its 512GB variant in JetBlack. Throughout Black Friday Week, you could get the phone for no more than $271, so this improved bargain is indeed quite irresistible.On December 1, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S25 in Navy, which is an incredibly good promo if you're asking me. Since this deal is only available on one color option, I think it won't last too long, so act fast and save now.





Flagship performance, a stunning display, and a killer $200 discount: the OnePlus 13 impresses across the board. Even at standard price, this device is way more affordable than its iPhone and Galaxy rivals, but now, this $200 price cut at Amazon makes it absolutely irresistible.



Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is my favorite foldable phone right now. Why? Well, it has two superb displays, a Tensor G5 chip that offers a responsive experience, and a slew of Gemini AI features. Even better, it's now cheaper than ever, now $400 off at Amazon.









iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro fans, this is your chance to get the device on Verizon! The latest pro-grade flagship now comes for free with Unlimited Ultimate plans and select phone trade-ins. Possibly for a limited time, Verizon will accept phones in any condition (but they must be from Samsung, Google Pixel, Motorola, or Apple).

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android phones, no doubt. With its 6.9-inch OLED display, anti-reflective coating, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, this phone is the whole shebang. And now, you can get it for $400 off at Amazon, making it way more tempting. Foldable phones aren't my thing, but if you like them, you should definitely check out the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at Amazon. Right now, the Tensor G5-powered high-end device can be yours for $400 off its original price. This deal wasn't available during Black Friday Week, by the way. Getting a phone with a carrier plan might not sound like the best deal typically, but this iPhone 17 Pro deal is simply way too good to miss. The device can now be yours for $0.00/mo at Verizon with a new line activation on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.





Amazon knocked $400 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra around the start of Black Friday Week kicked off. Initially, the deal was only available on the 512GB variant, but later the e-commerce giant landed all 256GB variants at an irresistible price. And, curiously enough, the deal remains even after the event!



Pixel 10 Pro

Amazon has made the Google Pixel 10 Pro one of the post-Black Friday highlights. Now $300 off, this device is just impossible for me to pass up. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and a top-tier camera system, making it one of the best compact phones in 2025.

Is now the time to score a great deal on the Pixel 10 Pro? Absolutely! The phone has plunged to its best price at Amazon right now! The promo went live just yesterday, and it remains today. However, Amazon is only selling the Porcelain color variant at that discount, while other paintjobs are $250 off.



OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R might not be as deeply discounted as other picks in this list. But hear me out: it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a flagship-grade display, and a massive battery. Considering all that, I'd say it's more than worth it even at a more modest $50 discount.





The OnePlus 13R is a superb mid-range option. It's powerful, looks great, and now sells with a $50 price cut. Sure, it has been even cheaper in the past, but I think it delivers incredible value right now.





Moto G Stylus (2025)

With its hugely improved stylus and brighter display, the Moto G Stylus (2025) stands out among the best sub-$400 phones. Affordable even at its asking price, the smartphone is now a real bargain at $115 off. Just a note: this is a Prime-exclusive deal.









Pixel 9a

Amazon is now selling the Google Pixel 9a for a hefty $150 price cut. That brings the mid-ranger to its lowest price ever, making it an irresistible choice you definitely don't want to miss. Motorola's budget stylus phone has received many improvements this year. The Moto G Stylus (2025) comes with a brighter OLED display, a faster charging, and enhanced stylus. And now, you can get it for $115 off its original price.









Moto G Power (2025)

What really impresses me about the Moto G Power (2025) is the phone's durability. The device has an exceptionally rugged design, and yet it looks quite contemporary. More importantly, it's still $110 off at Amazon, making it a sizzling pick for Prime members.



Galaxy A16 My favorite mid-range option is undoubtedly the Pixel 9a. Sure, this fella has thick bezels, but it's also equipped with an impressive camera, bright OLED display, and a Tensor G4 chip — just like the more premium Pixel 9 lineup. The best part about this phone? It's now down to its best price ever at Amazon, and you can get it for $150 off. Users seeking a cheap and sturdy device should definitely have the Moto G Power (2025) on their radar. While it's no budget champ for sure, this option is now a much more attractive choice, thanks to Amazon's Prime-exclusive $110 price cut.

This device is now down to its lowest price in months!





The Galaxy A16 might be the perfect fit. This bad boy gives you a simple, no-frills experience and now costs $50 less than usual.





I couldn't end this list without sharing this Galaxy A16 deal. This is one of the few sub-$200 options with an AMOLED display. And right now, it's practically a no-brainer: Amazon is selling both colors for $50 off.





hat’s my roundup of the 15 hottest post-Black Friday phone deals. From flagships to foldables and budget picks, there’s something for every taste and wallet. If any of these bargains catch your eye, don’t wait — I'm sure most won’t last long!

Didn't upgrade during Black Friday Week? I've got amazing news: epic phone deals are still live. I've been watching the whole event closely since Day 1 — November 20 — and spotted more than 60 offers worth checking out. Some were so good they earned a spot on my 15 top Black Friday list. Want to know which deals are my favorites after the holiday shopping season? Stay right here to find out! Oh, by the way, #3 is a complete game-changer, cheaper than it was throughout Black Friday Week.