Too-good-to-miss iPad Air M3 deal is still live on Amazon
Don't miss this chance to save $149 on the iPad Air M3 at Amazon!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just a heads up: these deals have been available for a while, and I don’t imagine they’ll remain much longer. So, if you’re tempted, I’d suggest you act fast — if you want to save big, of course.
But what’s so amazing about this device? First of all, it packs the ultra-powerful M3 chip, which is more than good enough for everyday and demanding tasks alike. For most users, this Apple tablet is the perfect choice — much more affordable than the iPad Pro, and yet way more powerful than the iPad A16.
Although the Air doesn’t come with an upgrade on the display front, I wouldn’t call visuals unimpressive. I mean, sure, I’d be much more excited if this slate supported a 120Hz refresh rate and came with an OLED panel. But hey, the 60Hz LCD screen has a crisp resolution, so videos and movies are respectable enough.
Is the slow charging a big problem? I wouldn’t say so, especially if you plan your usage wisely. Plus, I think the iPad Air M3 delivers great value for money. And now, Amazon is still offering the 128GB variant with an 11 or 13-inch screen for $149 off, making it impossible to resist.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: