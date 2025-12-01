Too-good-to-miss iPad Air M3 deal is still live on Amazon





iPad Air M3: save $149 at Amazon $249 off (36%) The 11-inch iPad Air M3 is now available for $149 off its original price. The tablet offers great overall performance, so it's solid value for money right now. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon iPad Air M3, 13-inch: now $149 at Amazon $149 off (19%) The 13-inch iPad Air M3 is for those who want more screen real estate. And now, it's also way more affordable at Amazon. Grab the tablet with 128GB of storage and save big before this deal vanishes. Buy at Amazon







But what’s so amazing about this device? First of all, it packs the ultra-powerful M3 chip, which is more than good enough for everyday and demanding tasks alike. For most users, this



Although the Air doesn’t come with an upgrade on the display front, I wouldn’t call visuals unimpressive. I mean, sure, I’d be much more excited if this slate supported a 120Hz refresh rate and came with an OLED panel. But hey, the 60Hz LCD screen has a crisp resolution, so videos and movies are respectable enough.



Black Friday came and went, but the iPad Air M3 is still enjoying a hefty discount! Yep, it’s not too late to save big on both the 11-inch and the 13-inch variants. Both models can now be yours for $149 off, making them the ideal value-for-money iPad to consider.Just a heads up: these deals have been available for a while, and I don’t imagine they’ll remain much longer. So, if you’re tempted, I’d suggest you act fast — if you want to save big, of course.