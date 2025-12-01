iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Too-good-to-miss iPad Air M3 deal is still live on Amazon

Don't miss this chance to save $149 on the iPad Air M3 at Amazon!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air M3 is being held by a person.
View now at Amazon
 Black Friday came and went, but the iPad Air M3 is still enjoying a hefty discount! Yep, it’s not too late to save big on both the 11-inch and the 13-inch variants. Both models can now be yours for $149 off, making them the ideal value-for-money iPad to consider.

Just a heads up: these deals have been available for a while, and I don’t imagine they’ll remain much longer. So, if you’re tempted, I’d suggest you act fast — if you want to save big, of course.

iPad Air M3: save $149 at Amazon

$249 off (36%)
The 11-inch iPad Air M3 is now available for $149 off its original price. The tablet offers great overall performance, so it's solid value for money right now. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air M3, 13-inch: now $149 at Amazon

$149 off (19%)
The 13-inch iPad Air M3 is for those who want more screen real estate. And now, it's also way more affordable at Amazon. Grab the tablet with 128GB of storage and save big before this deal vanishes.
Buy at Amazon


But what’s so amazing about this device? First of all, it packs the ultra-powerful M3 chip, which is more than good enough for everyday and demanding tasks alike. For most users, this Apple tablet is the perfect choice — much more affordable than the iPad Pro, and yet way more powerful than the iPad A16.

Although the Air doesn’t come with an upgrade on the display front, I wouldn’t call visuals unimpressive. I mean, sure, I’d be much more excited if this slate supported a 120Hz refresh rate and came with an OLED panel. But hey, the 60Hz LCD screen has a crisp resolution, so videos and movies are respectable enough.

Consider also the battery life. As the iPad Air M3 review points out, you can get at least nine hours of nonstop browsing. Naturally, the 13-inch variant gives you more screen time. And yet, you don’t get any upgrades on the charging front: the device supports 20W wired charging.

Is the slow charging a big problem? I wouldn’t say so, especially if you plan your usage wisely. Plus, I think the iPad Air M3 delivers great value for money. And now, Amazon is still offering the 128GB variant with an 11 or 13-inch screen for $149 off, making it impossible to resist.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless