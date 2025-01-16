The Galaxy S25 Slim still baffles me for these three big reasons





Of course, the S25 Slim had been in the news for a good couple of months prior to this unprecedented leak, creating a sort of mystique and some expectations that the first-of-a-kind device might not be able to live up to.





Don't get me wrong, I was personally delighted by the simple but decidedly eye-catching design when I covered the breaking news story of its reveal yesterday, but now that I've had the time to sleep on it, I'm more bothered than captivated by a few key details.

Why so big?!





When I heard the first rumblings on the potential Galaxy S25 Slim screen size, I basically refused to listen. There was simply no way Samsung could ever be so clueless as to add a surprising and entirely new fourth model to its main high-end smartphone lineup with the exact same 6.7-inch display diagonal as the S24 Plus and S25 Plus





Apart from essentially rendering the S25+ obsolete just a few months after its release, that also made little to no sense to me for another big reason. Emphasis on "big." That's right, I don't see much of a point in rolling out yet another gargantuan Galaxy flagship regardless of its waist size.









S25 Slim is even bigger than initially predicted. Specifically, taller and wider than the A skinny Android powerhouse with a panel around the 6.2-inch sweet spot of the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 or even below that mark was what I expected Samsung to go for and try to defy current industry trends, but alas, it appears that theis even bigger than initially predicted. Specifically, taller and wider than the Galaxy S25 Plus overall, which means that its screen size is all but guaranteed to sit dangerously close to the S25 Ultra at around 6.8 inches.



That's a lot of screen real estate, which is obviously not a problem in and of itself. But it makes it extremely hard for the Galaxy S25 Slim to play the whole elegance card and thus clearly distinguish itself from its cousins (or are they step-siblings?), not to mention the teensy-weensy issue that crops up when you consider this unnecessarily large number alongside an alarmingly small one.

Say it isn't so!





Galaxy S25 Slim to adopt the compact and stylish design route, I promised myself that I wouldn't let any battery capacity rumor shock me. But while I was certainly willing to give S25 Slim bigger than the S25 Plus and Because I always expected theto adopt the compact and stylish design route, I promised myself that I wouldn't let any battery capacity rumor shock me. But while I was certainly willing to give Samsung a chance to prove that a 6-inch or so ultra-high-end handset with a 3,500mAh cell could work just fine in this day and age, making thebigger than the S25 Plus and equipping it with a sub-4,000mAh battery would be an epic fail.









Mind you, we're talking about a device likely to measure 159mm in height and 6.4mm in thickness (with the camera bump not factored in). Something like the Oppo Reno 13 , meanwhile, stands at 157.9mm tall, rocks a 7.2mm waist, and packs a monstrous 5,600mAh battery.





Galaxy S25 Slim will settle for a smaller battery than the five-year-old Samsung's own Galaxy A36 mid-ranger is tipped to come with a reasonably thin 7.4mm profile, a remarkably large 6.6-inch or so screen, and a fittingly hefty 5,000mAh battery very soon. I refuse to go on any further on this point because I refuse to believe that thewill settle for a smaller battery than the five-year-old Galaxy S20 , but since there's rarely this type of smoke without fire in the rumor mill, I can't get too excited for Samsung's eventual fourth member of the S25 family either. Which brings me to my final point...

Why so late?!?!





Galaxy S25 Slim that we (reportedly) have to There's definitely nothing wrong with spacing out your smartphone launches and not rushing unfinished products out of the factory, but what exactly is so special and groundbreaking about thethat we (reportedly) have to wait three or four more months for it?











