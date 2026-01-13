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Samsung’s price hike for the Galaxy S26 series has created a major problem

Samsung might not have anticipated just how many people won't tolerate a price hike for the Galaxy S26 phones.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 rear outdoors
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to see a price hike when it launches sometime during March this year. However, this potential price increase has created a problem that the company might have underestimated: buyers aren’t interested in what Samsung is selling.

Most of you might skip the Galaxy S26


According to a recent poll about Galaxy S26 price hikes, a whopping 50 percent of you said that you would not tolerate a price increase, as the Galaxy flagships are already expensive enough. Worryingly — for Samsung, that is — another 26 percent of voters said that they would skip the Galaxy S26 series altogether if the lineup sees a price hike.

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Almost 14 percent of respondents said that a price hike of up to $50 would be tolerable, and only 10 percent of you said that a price hike of $100 or more would be okay. Would you tolerate a price hike for Samsung’s upcoming phones?

How much of a Galaxy S26 price hike would you tolerate?
None, prices are already too high
52.44%
Up to $50
13.14%
$100+ if upgrades justify it
9.64%
I’d just skip upgrading
24.79%
944 Votes


Samsung has no choice




Unfortunately for both Samsung and the consumers, the company doesn’t really have a choice when it comes to price control for the Galaxy S26 series. Memory prices are skyrocketing across the world, and all tech companies are desperate and willing to pay fistfuls of cash to secure some stock.

Samsung has already allegedly canceled a camera upgrade for the base model of the Galaxy S26 just so that it can keep prices stable. All tech companies, especially manufacturers of popular consumer electronics, are considering price increases for their plethora of products. The overwhelming majority of you might not tolerate a price hike, but Samsung will almost certainly announce one anyway.

Galaxy S26 will probably still perform well


Though a price hike might drive away a good chunk of potential buyers, I think that the Galaxy S26 series is still going to perform quite well. Some people might forgo the Galaxy S26 Ultra in lieu of the Galaxy S26 Plus or the base model of the lineup. Others might accept the price hike anyway, especially if they like the redesign or the privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

And even if the Galaxy S26 series doesn’t sell as well as Samsung is expecting, people who have been waiting to upgrade might settle for the outgoing Galaxy S25 phones instead. That’s still money in Samsung’s pockets.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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