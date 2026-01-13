Samsung’s price hike for the Galaxy S26 series has created a major problem
Samsung might not have anticipated just how many people won't tolerate a price hike for the Galaxy S26 phones.
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to see a price hike when it launches sometime during March this year. However, this potential price increase has created a problem that the company might have underestimated: buyers aren’t interested in what Samsung is selling.
According to a recent poll about Galaxy S26 price hikes, a whopping 50 percent of you said that you would not tolerate a price increase, as the Galaxy flagships are already expensive enough. Worryingly — for Samsung, that is — another 26 percent of voters said that they would skip the Galaxy S26 series altogether if the lineup sees a price hike.
Samsung has already allegedly canceled a camera upgrade for the base model of the Galaxy S26 just so that it can keep prices stable. All tech companies, especially manufacturers of popular consumer electronics, are considering price increases for their plethora of products. The overwhelming majority of you might not tolerate a price hike, but Samsung will almost certainly announce one anyway.
Though a price hike might drive away a good chunk of potential buyers, I think that the Galaxy S26 series is still going to perform quite well. Some people might forgo the Galaxy S26 Ultra in lieu of the Galaxy S26 Plus or the base model of the lineup. Others might accept the price hike anyway, especially if they like the redesign or the privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
And even if the Galaxy S26 series doesn’t sell as well as Samsung is expecting, people who have been waiting to upgrade might settle for the outgoing Galaxy S25 phones instead. That’s still money in Samsung’s pockets.
Most of you might skip the Galaxy S26
According to a recent poll about Galaxy S26 price hikes, a whopping 50 percent of you said that you would not tolerate a price increase, as the Galaxy flagships are already expensive enough. Worryingly — for Samsung, that is — another 26 percent of voters said that they would skip the Galaxy S26 series altogether if the lineup sees a price hike.
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Almost 14 percent of respondents said that a price hike of up to $50 would be tolerable, and only 10 percent of you said that a price hike of $100 or more would be okay. Would you tolerate a price hike for Samsung’s upcoming phones?
How much of a Galaxy S26 price hike would you tolerate?
None, prices are already too high
52.44%
Up to $50
13.14%
$100+ if upgrades justify it
9.64%
I’d just skip upgrading
24.79%
Samsung has no choice
Leaked design render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Unfortunately for both Samsung and the consumers, the company doesn’t really have a choice when it comes to price control for the Galaxy S26 series. Memory prices are skyrocketing across the world, and all tech companies are desperate and willing to pay fistfuls of cash to secure some stock.
Samsung has already allegedly canceled a camera upgrade for the base model of the Galaxy S26 just so that it can keep prices stable. All tech companies, especially manufacturers of popular consumer electronics, are considering price increases for their plethora of products. The overwhelming majority of you might not tolerate a price hike, but Samsung will almost certainly announce one anyway.
Galaxy S26 will probably still perform well
Though a price hike might drive away a good chunk of potential buyers, I think that the Galaxy S26 series is still going to perform quite well. Some people might forgo the Galaxy S26 Ultra in lieu of the Galaxy S26 Plus or the base model of the lineup. Others might accept the price hike anyway, especially if they like the redesign or the privacy display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
And even if the Galaxy S26 series doesn’t sell as well as Samsung is expecting, people who have been waiting to upgrade might settle for the outgoing Galaxy S25 phones instead. That’s still money in Samsung’s pockets.
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