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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy unit appears online in all its wide-folding glory

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks great, and it also looks very different.

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Abdullah Asim
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaked dummy unit
Can the Galaxy Z Fold 8 replace the Fold 7 in popularity? | Image by Ice Universe
After detailed specifications, release dates, and high-quality renders, a dummy unit of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has now appeared online. This is by far the best look we’ve had until now at what Samsung’s newest foldable is going to look like when it comes out this July.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy unit




The Fold 8 will be much shorter and wider than its excellent predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Its internal display will unfold into a tablet-like form instead of a mostly squarish screen.

The Fold 8 does make some sacrifices, though, as there will be only two cameras on the rear as seen on the dummy unit. Its battery capacity will also reportedly be less than the battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: 4,800 mAh vs 5,000 mAh.

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Wait, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?


Indeed, Samsung is releasing two Fold series phones this summer. According to a report, Samsung has renamed its foldables this generation, and the new wide-folding model is getting the Fold 8 title.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — which will have more cameras and a bigger battery as mentioned above — is what was originally being called the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It will resemble the Fold 7 that came before it and continue its legacy. Both phones will feature Samsung’s tiny new front cameras, so there’s one similarity.

Which new Samsung Galaxy foldable will you be getting?
3 Votes


Though, truthfully speaking, the Fold 7 is still a spectacular phone, and Samsung is looking to move stock with a brilliant new Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal that can knock off a whopping 50 percent of the price. So if you don’t care for the latest and greatest foldable on the market, you might be better off with last year’s awesome entry.

Beating Apple to the punch




Once details leaked about the long-awaited foldable iPhone — likely named the iPhone Ultra — other phone manufacturers got to work. Samsung, of course, was probably the first to know as Samsung Display will be exclusively providing screens for Apple’s foldable.

Huawei now has a rival on the market already, the Pura X Max. Samsung will beat Apple to the punch with the Fold 8 this July — unless Samsung’s mobile division goes on strike — and Apple is still struggling with yet another possible delay for the foldable iPhone.

In addition to a display crease that is very much visible — something that Apple hoped to eliminate — the foldable iPhone creaks and rattles after some use. That is, understandably, not something that Apple would be willing to ship. Talk about an awful first impression.

Looks great, but I’m wary


Am I ecstatic about more innovation across the foldable smartphone market? Absolutely. However, I’m definitely not sold on this form factor just yet.

I have to admit, the external display doesn’t look as stubby as I had feared, so the phone might win me over yet. The possibilities of an internal display more aligned with video and movie aspect ratios are also interesting.

I suppose we’ll know soon enough if the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is worth the investment that Samsung has poured into it or if it will go the way of the Galaxy S26 Edge. In its defense, a lot of people still yearn for smartphones that aren't so tall that displays are crossing seven inches in size.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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