Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy unit appears online in all its wide-folding glory
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks great, and it also looks very different.
Can the Galaxy Z Fold 8 replace the Fold 7 in popularity? | Image by Ice Universe
After detailed specifications, release dates, and high-quality renders, a dummy unit of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has now appeared online. This is by far the best look we’ve had until now at what Samsung’s newest foldable is going to look like when it comes out this July.
The Fold 8 will be much shorter and wider than its excellent predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Its internal display will unfold into a tablet-like form instead of a mostly squarish screen.
Indeed, Samsung is releasing two Fold series phones this summer. According to a report, Samsung has renamed its foldables this generation, and the new wide-folding model is getting the Fold 8 title.
Though, truthfully speaking, the Fold 7 is still a spectacular phone, and Samsung is looking to move stock with a brilliant new Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal that can knock off a whopping 50 percent of the price. So if you don’t care for the latest and greatest foldable on the market, you might be better off with last year’s awesome entry.
Once details leaked about the long-awaited foldable iPhone — likely named the iPhone Ultra — other phone manufacturers got to work. Samsung, of course, was probably the first to know as Samsung Display will be exclusively providing screens for Apple’s foldable.
In addition to a display crease that is very much visible — something that Apple hoped to eliminate — the foldable iPhone creaks and rattles after some use. That is, understandably, not something that Apple would be willing to ship. Talk about an awful first impression.
Am I ecstatic about more innovation across the foldable smartphone market? Absolutely. However, I’m definitely not sold on this form factor just yet.
I have to admit, the external display doesn’t look as stubby as I had feared, so the phone might win me over yet. The possibilities of an internal display more aligned with video and movie aspect ratios are also interesting.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy unit
Naturally, the build quality of the real Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be much better. | Images by Ice Universe
The Fold 8 will be much shorter and wider than its excellent predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Its internal display will unfold into a tablet-like form instead of a mostly squarish screen.
The Fold 8 does make some sacrifices, though, as there will be only two cameras on the rear as seen on the dummy unit. Its battery capacity will also reportedly be less than the battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: 4,800 mAh vs 5,000 mAh.
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The low-quality dummy model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has already appeared online.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2026
Its build quality is far from the real device, so it should only be used as a rough reference.
From what I know, Samsung’s internal testers are actually very fond of this device.
Maybe… pic.twitter.com/XqANvVrlfm
Wait, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?
Indeed, Samsung is releasing two Fold series phones this summer. According to a report, Samsung has renamed its foldables this generation, and the new wide-folding model is getting the Fold 8 title.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — which will have more cameras and a bigger battery as mentioned above — is what was originally being called the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It will resemble the Fold 7 that came before it and continue its legacy. Both phones will feature Samsung’s tiny new front cameras, so there’s one similarity.
Which new Samsung Galaxy foldable will you be getting?
Though, truthfully speaking, the Fold 7 is still a spectacular phone, and Samsung is looking to move stock with a brilliant new Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal that can knock off a whopping 50 percent of the price. So if you don’t care for the latest and greatest foldable on the market, you might be better off with last year’s awesome entry.
Beating Apple to the punch
Apple is also making a similar foldable iPhone. | Image by Ben Geskin
Once details leaked about the long-awaited foldable iPhone — likely named the iPhone Ultra — other phone manufacturers got to work. Samsung, of course, was probably the first to know as Samsung Display will be exclusively providing screens for Apple’s foldable.
Huawei now has a rival on the market already, the Pura X Max. Samsung will beat Apple to the punch with the Fold 8 this July — unless Samsung’s mobile division goes on strike — and Apple is still struggling with yet another possible delay for the foldable iPhone.
In addition to a display crease that is very much visible — something that Apple hoped to eliminate — the foldable iPhone creaks and rattles after some use. That is, understandably, not something that Apple would be willing to ship. Talk about an awful first impression.
Looks great, but I’m wary
Am I ecstatic about more innovation across the foldable smartphone market? Absolutely. However, I’m definitely not sold on this form factor just yet.
I have to admit, the external display doesn’t look as stubby as I had feared, so the phone might win me over yet. The possibilities of an internal display more aligned with video and movie aspect ratios are also interesting.
I suppose we’ll know soon enough if the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is worth the investment that Samsung has poured into it or if it will go the way of the Galaxy S26 Edge. In its defense, a lot of people still yearn for smartphones that aren't so tall that displays are crossing seven inches in size.
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