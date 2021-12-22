Samsung puts One UI 4 update rollout on hold (once again)

Samsung
rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 update at the beginning of the month
but was forced to halt the deployment twice. After resuming the rollout last week, the South Korean company announced today that the One UI 4 update
is no longer available for download.
Unfortunately, it looks like Samsung’s promise to update its flagships by the end of December is very hard to keep, and while the handset maker is trying hard to fulfill it, it’s highly unlikely that will happen.
Customers using Samsung flagships that haven’t yet received the update will have to wait a while longer. A Samsung moderator confirmed that due to compatibility issues found in the Google Play system on some devices, the One UI 4 rollout has been put on hold once again (via TizenHelp
).
If you’ve been lucky to receive the update, which was pushed to the Galaxy S21
, Galaxy Z Fold 3
and Z Flip 3
in some regions, you’ll probably get a fix in the coming weeks.