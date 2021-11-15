Samsung's stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update is here for the Galaxy S21 5G series

Samsung's stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update is here for the Galaxy S21 5G series0
But if you're the proud owner of an existing member of the 5G-enabled S21 lineup, you'll want to check and see if you're eligible for your first major OS promotion. That's right, Android 12 is officially rolling out around the world as we speak, and obviously, this is a stable over-the-air delivery you're looking at here.
Time to rejoice... and stay cautious
As always (in the last few years, at least), this puts Samsung well ahead of the pack in terms of non-Pixel updates, which is made that much more impressive by the company's long list of proprietary One UI tweaks, add-ons, and performance enhancements.
Of course, the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 goodie pack may not be perfect right off the bat, despite spending quite a bit of time in a public beta program naturally meant to quash all as many bugs as possible before reaching the masses.
What's next and what's One UI 4.0 all about?
The wait could be longer for carrier-locked variants (especially in markets like the US), although things progressed at a pretty incredible pace last year. In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S20 family got its first taste of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in early December 2021... on Verizon of all places, and very soon after, everyone else joined the party both stateside and around the world.
Obviously, the S21 lineup is just the first of many slated to receive a crucial UI makeover in the near future, with everything from the Galaxy S20 quartet to the Note 20 duo, S10 series, extended Fold portfolio, Z Flip family, and multiple Galaxy A mid-rangers looking at major software updates of their own in the next few months. It remains to be seen how many devices Samsung will be able to upgrade by the end of the year, but if this super-early start is any indication, the company's late 2020 records are about to be broken.
Samsung's other big One UI 4.0 focus area seems to be the overall security and privacy of your data, which you can keep a closer than ever eye on without making much of an effort. Simply put, Android 12 is all about convenience and customization for the world's largest smartphone vendor, which is clearly a very good thing.