Foldable iPhone reconfirmed to feature a breath of fresh air for Apple users
A new leak has reconfirmed that the foldable iPhone will not be getting an iconic feature of Apple's flagships.
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*Image credit — Fpt.
The foldable iPhone, set to release next year alongside the iPhone 18, will not feature the Face ID unlocking feature that you might have expected. Instead, a fresh leak has reconfirmed that Apple has to find a different solution to Face ID, as the sensors for that won’t fit inside the chassis.
No Face ID? What then?
According to previous reports, the foldable iPhone will have to feature a fingerprint scanner — or Touch ID — as Apple likes to call it. Also, according to said reports, Apple probably won’t be able to use an under-display fingerprint sensor, either. This is because of the same reason that Face ID won’t be found on the phone: it can’t fit in the chassis alongside all of the other components.
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Which would you have preferred on the foldable iPhone?
Face ID, I'm too used to it
30.6%
Touch ID, it's so much better
30.77%
Both of them, please
34.62%
None of them
4.01%
Expect Touch ID in the power button
Leaked foldable iPhone design. | Image credit — Fpt.
So what can you realistically expect from the foldable iPhone? According to the new leak (translated source), as well as previous reports, the most likely candidate is Touch ID integrated into the side-mounted power button.
This will allow Apple to forgo Face ID or Touch ID under the display of the phone, while still opting for a convenient and quick option to unlock the device. In fact, I’m sure that some people will prefer this solution over the usual Face ID found on flagship iPhone models.
A combination of good and bad
To me, personally, Touch ID in a side-mounted power button is a very comfortable option, and won’t be putting off many, if any, potential buyers. That will be done by the phone’s unorthodox design instead, if I had to guess.
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The downside, of course, is that the phone looks very stubby when folded. I’m positive that it will sell like crazy come launch day, but it just isn’t doing it for me, personally. But if you think that this form factor has potential, and you don’t want to leave Android, Samsung is apparently making a new Galaxy Z foldable like Apple too.
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