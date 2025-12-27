Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Foldable iPhone reconfirmed to feature a breath of fresh air for Apple users

A new leak has reconfirmed that the foldable iPhone will not be getting an iconic feature of Apple's flagships.

3comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Leaked foldable iPhone design render
*Image credit — Fpt.

The foldable iPhone, set to release next year alongside the iPhone 18, will not feature the Face ID unlocking feature that you might have expected. Instead, a fresh leak has reconfirmed that Apple has to find a different solution to Face ID, as the sensors for that won’t fit inside the chassis.

No Face ID? What then?


According to previous reports, the foldable iPhone will have to feature a fingerprint scanner — or Touch ID — as Apple likes to call it. Also, according to said reports, Apple probably won’t be able to use an under-display fingerprint sensor, either. This is because of the same reason that Face ID won’t be found on the phone: it can’t fit in the chassis alongside all of the other components.

Recommended For You

Which would you have preferred on the foldable iPhone?
Face ID, I'm too used to it
30.6%
Touch ID, it's so much better
30.77%
Both of them, please
34.62%
None of them
4.01%
598 Votes


Expect Touch ID in the power button




So what can you realistically expect from the foldable iPhone? According to the new leak (translated source), as well as previous reports, the most likely candidate is Touch ID integrated into the side-mounted power button.

This will allow Apple to forgo Face ID or Touch ID under the display of the phone, while still opting for a convenient and quick option to unlock the device. In fact, I’m sure that some people will prefer this solution over the usual Face ID found on flagship iPhone models.

A combination of good and bad


To me, personally, Touch ID in a side-mounted power button is a very comfortable option, and won’t be putting off many, if any, potential buyers. That will be done by the phone’s unorthodox design instead, if I had to guess.

Recommended For You

Leaked foldable iPhone designs show that Apple is going for a foldable flagship that is wider than it is tall when unfolded. The idea is to create a phone that is intended to mostly be used unfolded, where it can provide users with an iPad-like experience. This will also let iPad apps be perfectly compatible with the foldable iPhone.

The downside, of course, is that the phone looks very stubby when folded. I’m positive that it will sell like crazy come launch day, but it just isn’t doing it for me, personally. But if you think that this form factor has potential, and you don’t want to leave Android, Samsung is apparently making a new Galaxy Z foldable like Apple too.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!

Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless