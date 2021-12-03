The Galaxy S10 is getting the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update









This rollout isn't all that unexpected, as just yesterday we discovered that the Galaxy Note 10—the company's productivity-oriented, stylus-toting secondary flagship lineup that's also from 2019—has also begun receiving the initial beta rollout of the One UI 4.0 update. This is exciting news for Galaxy S10 users, as Android 12 has been a rather anticipated update, bringing with it the sweet new Material You personalized theme design, as well as other useful features such as scrolling screenshots (the ability to capture a long page in a single screenshot), and other existing feature improvements.





It was just today that Samsung made the announcement on the Korean version of its site that the company is "looking for beta participants for the S10 series (including S10 5G)" for One UI 4.0. While it is initially directed to Korean users, we're expecting the beta program to be extended in a separate announcement to the American, European, and Asian market as well in the following couple of weeks.





The Galaxy S10 lineup from 2019 are the oldest Samsung phones that should expect to receive this update: older S-series phones from 2018 and earlier are unfortunately stuck with One UI Version 3.1 .1 for the future. Needless to say, the newer Galaxy S20 and S21 families have already joined the beta program, and S10 users won't have to wait too much longer, either.





And it has just begun rolling out to the entire S10 range from a couple of years ago.