Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung now owns even more of the biggest premium audio brands in the world

Samsung’s subsidiary Harman has closed a deal that fortifies its position in the premium audio world.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Audio
Samsung now owns even more of the biggest premium audio brands in the world
Samsung is already one of the leaders in consumer audio thanks to its subsidiary Harman, which the Korean company acquired in a massive $8 billion deal in 2016. Now, that subsidiary has closed a new deal that will bring some of the most iconic audiophile brands to Samsung’s audio empire.

Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk, and other brands are now part of Samsung


Samsung has stepped even deeper into the audiophile world and is now the owner of legendary brands like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk, and others. That happened after Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, acquired Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo. Yes, the same Masimo that had to pay $250 to Apple over its Apple Watch lawsuit.

The $350 million deal, which was first announced in May, will help Samsung expand its already impressive audio brand portfolio. Through Harman, Samsung already owned some of the most popular audio brands, such as Harman Kardon, JBL, and AKG. Harman says that the deal is a “strategic milestone” for the company.

Combining Sound United’s distinguished portfolio with its world-renowned audio business enables HARMAN to deliver one of the most comprehensive audio portfolios in the industry. 
Harman, September 2025

Is that going to affect Samsung’s other products?



If you expect to get a pretty Bowers & Wilkins speaker or headphones with the Galaxy S26, you’d be disappointed. Sound United will operate as a standalone business under the lifestyle division of Harman. The goal of that move is for every audio brand to preserve its identity.

Do you use any hi-fi audio products?

Vote View Result


The company also notes that the newly acquired brands will be able to use Harman’s resources to grow their capabilities and reach. Apparently, Harman also plans to use the expertise and talent Sound United will bring in. All that sounds similar to Samsung’s approach with Harman, which operates independently.

Comfort has beaten hi-fi already


I wouldn’t mind if Samsung improves the audio on its phones and dives deeper into mobile hi-fi, but that would be rather pointless. Comfort has won the battle, and we’re now used to listening to compressed audio from streaming services through Bluetooth. I don’t see that changing anytime soon, and honestly, I don’t think many people even care.

Samsung now owns even more of the biggest premium audio brands in the world

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Nutty rumor has Apple paying $1K for iPhone 13 Pro Max units to help sell the new iPhone 17 series

by Alan Friedman • 1

How can the iPhone 17 Pro be dumb and delicate yet still popular?

by Anam Hamid • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless