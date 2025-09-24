Samsung now owns even more of the biggest premium audio brands in the world
Samsung’s subsidiary Harman has closed a deal that fortifies its position in the premium audio world.
Samsung is already one of the leaders in consumer audio thanks to its subsidiary Harman, which the Korean company acquired in a massive $8 billion deal in 2016. Now, that subsidiary has closed a new deal that will bring some of the most iconic audiophile brands to Samsung’s audio empire.
Samsung has stepped even deeper into the audiophile world and is now the owner of legendary brands like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk, and others. That happened after Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, acquired Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo. Yes, the same Masimo that had to pay $250 to Apple over its Apple Watch lawsuit.
If you expect to get a pretty Bowers & Wilkins speaker or headphones with the Galaxy S26, you’d be disappointed. Sound United will operate as a standalone business under the lifestyle division of Harman. The goal of that move is for every audio brand to preserve its identity.
The company also notes that the newly acquired brands will be able to use Harman’s resources to grow their capabilities and reach. Apparently, Harman also plans to use the expertise and talent Sound United will bring in. All that sounds similar to Samsung’s approach with Harman, which operates independently.
I wouldn’t mind if Samsung improves the audio on its phones and dives deeper into mobile hi-fi, but that would be rather pointless. Comfort has won the battle, and we’re now used to listening to compressed audio from streaming services through Bluetooth. I don’t see that changing anytime soon, and honestly, I don’t think many people even care.
The $350 million deal, which was first announced in May, will help Samsung expand its already impressive audio brand portfolio. Through Harman, Samsung already owned some of the most popular audio brands, such as Harman Kardon, JBL, and AKG. Harman says that the deal is a “strategic milestone” for the company.
Combining Sound United’s distinguished portfolio with its world-renowned audio business enables HARMAN to deliver one of the most comprehensive audio portfolios in the industry.
Harman, September 2025
Is that going to affect Samsung’s other products?
Comfort has beaten hi-fi already
