Samsung just bought a huge chunk of the premium audio world

Bowers & Wilkins Px8. | Image credit – Bowers & Wilkins





– Quentin Koffey, Vice Chairman of Masimo’s Board of Directors, May 2025

Harman plans to merge this new audio business with its existing lifestyle division to solidify its position as the global leader in consumer audio – a market that is expected to jump from $60.8 billion in 2025 to $70 billion by 2029.

– Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN’s Lifestyle division, May 2025

The company already uses Harman know-how to tune audio for its smartphones, tablets, laptops and soundbars. Now, with Denon, Marantz and B&W in the mix, expect a serious step up in sound quality across the board. Harman plans to wrap up the acquisition by the end of the year. This move doesn’t just boost Harman’s brand portfolio – it could also mean noticeably better sound across Samsung’s products, from Galaxy phones to TVs and earbuds.The company already uses Harman know-how to tune audio for its smartphones, tablets, laptops and soundbars. Now, with Denon, Marantz and B&W in the mix, expect a serious step up in sound quality across the board. Harman plans to wrap up the acquisition by the end of the year.









Masimo and Apple have been in a legal fight that actually And if the name Masimo sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen it in headlines tied to Apple Masimo and Apple have been in a legal fight that actually caused a temporary sales ban on Apple Watches in the US . That fight is still ongoing, and it’s the reason new Apple Watch models can’t use pulse oximetry features unless Apple changes how they work or gets a license.