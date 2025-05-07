Samsung just bought a huge chunk of the premium audio world

Bowers & Wilkins Px8. | Image credit – Bowers & Wilkins

Harman plans to merge this new audio business with its existing lifestyle division to solidify its position as the global leader in consumer audio – a market that is expected to jump from $60.8 billion in 2025 to $70 billion by 2029.

– Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN’s Lifestyle division, May 2025



Recommended Stories

This move doesn’t just boost Harman’s brand portfolio – it could also mean noticeably better sound across Samsung’s products, from Galaxy phones to TVs and earbuds.The company already uses Harman know-how to tune audio for its smartphones, tablets, laptops and soundbars. Now, with Denon, Marantz and B&W in the mix, expect a serious step up in sound quality across the board. Harman plans to wrap up the acquisition by the end of the year.