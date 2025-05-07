Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Samsung just bought a huge chunk of the premium audio world

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Audio
An image of B&W Px8 headphones in red with golden elements.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8. | Image credit – Bowers & Wilkins

Samsung might be known for phones and TVs, but it actually owns a bunch of premium audio brands, too – including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson and Infinity.

It picked them all up when it acquired Harman International back in 2016 for $8 billion. Since then, Harman has continued to run independently, especially strong in the high-end audio and automotive scenes.

Now, Samsung is stepping even deeper into the premium audio game because Harman has just signed a deal to acquire the consumer audio division of Masimo for $350 million – and it is a big one.

That unit includes some heavy-hitting names like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and more. Yep, Bowers & Wilkins – that premium British audio brand known for its stunning design and audiophile-grade sound – is now going to be part of the Samsung family.

Finding the right home for this business has been a stated priority of the new Board from day one, and this transaction represents an important milestone as we continue to position the Company to achieve our goals of accelerating revenue growth while delivering disciplined margins. Masimo has tremendous opportunities ahead and we are confident we have the right healthcare-focused strategy, experienced leadership team and culture of innovation in place to build on our significant positive momentum.
– Quentin Koffey, Vice Chairman of Masimo’s Board of Directors, May 2025

Harman plans to merge this new audio business with its existing lifestyle division to solidify its position as the global leader in consumer audio – a market that is expected to jump from $60.8 billion in 2025 to $70 billion by 2029.

This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in the expansion of HARMAN’s core audio business and footprint across key product categories such as Home Audio, Headphones, Hi-fi components, and Car Audio. It complements our existing strengths and opens new avenues for growth. Sound United’s portfolio of world-class audio brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz, will join HARMAN’s iconic family of brands, including JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Mark Levinson, Arcam, and Revel. Built on a shared legacy of innovation and excellence in audio technology, this combined family of brands, together with the talented employees of both companies, will deliver complementary audio products, strengthen our value proposition and offer more choices to consumers.
– Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN’s Lifestyle division, May 2025

Recommended Stories
This move doesn’t just boost Harman’s brand portfolio – it could also mean noticeably better sound across Samsung’s products, from Galaxy phones to TVs and earbuds.

The company already uses Harman know-how to tune audio for its smartphones, tablets, laptops and soundbars. Now, with Denon, Marantz and B&W in the mix, expect a serious step up in sound quality across the board. Harman plans to wrap up the acquisition by the end of the year.

And if the name Masimo sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen it in headlines tied to Apple.

Masimo and Apple have been in a legal fight that actually caused a temporary sales ban on Apple Watches in the US. That fight is still ongoing, and it’s the reason new Apple Watch models can’t use pulse oximetry features unless Apple changes how they work or gets a license.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort headphones and enjoy premium audio at bargain price
Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort headphones and enjoy premium audio at bargain price
The Moto G86 5G might be Motorola's most insane Android mid-ranger in a long time; here's why
The Moto G86 5G might be Motorola's most insane Android mid-ranger in a long time; here's why
Windows 11 is getting a serious glow-up – here's what's coming to Copilot+ PCs
Windows 11 is getting a serious glow-up – here's what's coming to Copilot+ PCs
Motorola kicks off Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with an exclusive 1TB upgrade deal
Motorola kicks off Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with an exclusive 1TB upgrade deal
At $230 off, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is really, truly hard to pass up
At $230 off, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is really, truly hard to pass up
It's not too late to grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $110 off and enjoy 60 hours of playtime
It's not too late to grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $110 off and enjoy 60 hours of playtime
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless