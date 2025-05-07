Samsung just bought a huge chunk of the premium audio world
Bowers & Wilkins Px8. | Image credit – Bowers & Wilkins
Samsung might be known for phones and TVs, but it actually owns a bunch of premium audio brands, too – including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson and Infinity.
It picked them all up when it acquired Harman International back in 2016 for $8 billion. Since then, Harman has continued to run independently, especially strong in the high-end audio and automotive scenes.
Now, Samsung is stepping even deeper into the premium audio game because Harman has just signed a deal to acquire the consumer audio division of Masimo for $350 million – and it is a big one.
That unit includes some heavy-hitting names like Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and more. Yep, Bowers & Wilkins – that premium British audio brand known for its stunning design and audiophile-grade sound – is now going to be part of the Samsung family.
Finding the right home for this business has been a stated priority of the new Board from day one, and this transaction represents an important milestone as we continue to position the Company to achieve our goals of accelerating revenue growth while delivering disciplined margins. Masimo has tremendous opportunities ahead and we are confident we have the right healthcare-focused strategy, experienced leadership team and culture of innovation in place to build on our significant positive momentum.
– Quentin Koffey, Vice Chairman of Masimo’s Board of Directors, May 2025
Harman plans to merge this new audio business with its existing lifestyle division to solidify its position as the global leader in consumer audio – a market that is expected to jump from $60.8 billion in 2025 to $70 billion by 2029.
This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in the expansion of HARMAN’s core audio business and footprint across key product categories such as Home Audio, Headphones, Hi-fi components, and Car Audio. It complements our existing strengths and opens new avenues for growth. Sound United’s portfolio of world-class audio brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz, will join HARMAN’s iconic family of brands, including JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Mark Levinson, Arcam, and Revel. Built on a shared legacy of innovation and excellence in audio technology, this combined family of brands, together with the talented employees of both companies, will deliver complementary audio products, strengthen our value proposition and offer more choices to consumers.
– Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN’s Lifestyle division, May 2025
This move doesn’t just boost Harman’s brand portfolio – it could also mean noticeably better sound across Samsung’s products, from Galaxy phones to TVs and earbuds.
The company already uses Harman know-how to tune audio for its smartphones, tablets, laptops and soundbars. Now, with Denon, Marantz and B&W in the mix, expect a serious step up in sound quality across the board. Harman plans to wrap up the acquisition by the end of the year.
And if the name Masimo sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen it in headlines tied to Apple.
Masimo and Apple have been in a legal fight that actually caused a temporary sales ban on Apple Watches in the US. That fight is still ongoing, and it’s the reason new Apple Watch models can’t use pulse oximetry features unless Apple changes how they work or gets a license.
