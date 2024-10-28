Apple wins $250 in latest court clash with Masimo
Apple is off to celebrate, after successfully persuading a federal jury that earlier models of Masimo’s smartwatches had infringed on two of its design patents.
The jury sided with Apple, determining that earlier models of Masimo’s (namely, W1 and Freedom watches), along with their chargers, had intentionally violated Apple's patent rights tied to smartwatch designs, Reuters reports.
Cupertino won't frown, as apparently, Apple's legal team argued in court that the primary goal of the lawsuit wasn’t monetary gain, but rather to secure an injunction against the sale of Masimo’s smartwatches. However, the jury also concluded that Masimo's current watches did not infringe upon the Apple patents, which the tech giant had claimed were replicated.
Masimo’s statement pointed out that Apple’s main objective was an injunction against its current products, and that the verdict was a substantial win on that front. Meanwhile, Apple issued its own statement, stating it was pleased that the verdict would protect the innovations it delivers for its customers.
If you follow Apple closely, you're perfectly aware of the Apple-Masimo drama that's been unfolding in recent times.
Masimo, a California-based company, had earlier accused Apple of poaching its employees and appropriating its pulse oximetry technology after initial talks regarding a potential partnership. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) sided with Masimo in 2023, blocking imports of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches after finding their blood oxygen-reading technology infringed Masimo’s patents.
Although it's less crucial now, oxygen saturation tracking remains highly valued in fitness and health gadgets. Apple, with its top-selling Watch line, is eager to restore this feature.
Apple has since appealed this decision, resumed selling the watches by removing the technology in question, and filed a countersuit against Masimo, alleging that Masimo borrowed features from the Apple Watch for its own products. Apple further claimed that Masimo had used lawsuits with the ITC and in California to clear a path for its own smartwatch in the market.
Recently, CEO of Masimo Joe Kiani resigned – so what's next? Are we going to see the two sides coming to an agreement? What do you think?
Don't hold your breath, if you think we're talking about big, big money here. Despite the court victory, the jury awarded Apple a symbolic $250 in damages, the minimum compensation allowed for such cases in the US.
Following the verdict, Masimo expressed appreciation for the jury’s decision, particularly in favoring Masimo on most key points, and noted that the infringement finding only applied to a discontinued model and charger.
Apple Watch oxygen saturation measurement. | Image credit – Apple
The pulse oximetry function became widely popular in smart devices during the COVID-19 lockdown, with companies like Apple making it a core feature of their smartwatches and bands. This noninvasive oxygen saturation measurement proved essential for at-home health monitoring, helping individuals, including so-called "happy hypoxics" who didn’t realize they were severely affected by the virus, decide when to seek medical care.
Apple has since appealed this decision, resumed selling the watches by removing the technology in question, and filed a countersuit against Masimo, alleging that Masimo borrowed features from the Apple Watch for its own products. Apple further claimed that Masimo had used lawsuits with the ITC and in California to clear a path for its own smartwatch in the market.
Masimo, in response, characterized Apple’s patent lawsuit as "retaliatory” and suggested it was an attempt to sidestep the court in which their legal battle had initially unfolded.
Recently, CEO of Masimo Joe Kiani resigned – so what's next? Are we going to see the two sides coming to an agreement? What do you think?
