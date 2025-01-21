Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Apple is reportedly considering redesigning the iPhone 17, or at least its camera island and sides, and freshly leaked images show off the new design.
Back in November, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature an updated design. This was supported by subsequent rumors, with one supply-side leak showcasing a horizontal camera bar.
There have been conflicting reports about whether will Apple will press ahead with this design. And, of course, there's no way to tell if Apple ever contemplated a camera visor for its 2025 flagships. The Information had hinted at a larger rectangular camera bump.
Not much else can be gleaned from the photos posted online today as they are quite blurred. If they indeed showcase the iPhone 17 Air's design, it would have been great to have an all-around view as the phone is said to be just 5.5mm thick. For reference, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick.
This would be a huge win in its own right, regardless of how the phone ends up looking. At this point, Apple fans will take anything.
The new devices, or at least the Pro models, may also sport a smaller Dynamic Island and an updated side rails design. Apple will most likely announce the series in September.
Back in November, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature an updated design. This was supported by subsequent rumors, with one supply-side leak showcasing a horizontal camera bar.
Today, tipster Majin Bu posted an image of what might be two iPhone 17 prototypes with the new camera bar. The phones have a single-camera system, indicating they reflect the iPhone 17 Air's design, which is the only model in the series expected to have just one rear camera.
The iPhone 17 family may ditch the squarish camera bump for a horizontal bar. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
There have been conflicting reports about whether will Apple will press ahead with this design. And, of course, there's no way to tell if Apple ever contemplated a camera visor for its 2025 flagships. The Information had hinted at a larger rectangular camera bump.
Not much else can be gleaned from the photos posted online today as they are quite blurred. If they indeed showcase the iPhone 17 Air's design, it would have been great to have an all-around view as the phone is said to be just 5.5mm thick. For reference, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick.
Majin Bu doesn't have a flawless track record, but given the number of leaks we have seen hinting at a design change, one thing we can be sure about is that the iPhone 17, or at least the Slim/Air model, will not have the same design as the current models.
This would be a huge win in its own right, regardless of how the phone ends up looking. At this point, Apple fans will take anything.
The new devices, or at least the Pro models, may also sport a smaller Dynamic Island and an updated side rails design. Apple will most likely announce the series in September.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: