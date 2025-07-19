Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung highlights its breakthroughs with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

New designs focus on portability, camera breakthroughs, and tougher materials without raising the bulk

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Samsung is spotlighting what it sees as key breakthroughs in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, calling them its thinnest and most refined foldables yet. In a blog post, the company emphasized how it reengineered nearly every component — from hinges to displays — to deliver more power in a slimmer form factor.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 now measures just 6.5 mm when open and 13.7 mm when closed. The space-saving comes from a redesigned high-density circuit board and an upgraded battery that adds 300 mAh in capacity while reducing thickness.


The Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, shrinks the original Fold’s profile by almost half. When folded, it’s 8.9 mm thick, and just 4.2 mm unfolded. It also adopts a wider 21:9 aspect ratio for its main screen, which Samsung says is better suited for typical smartphone use.


A large part of that slimming process centers around the new hinge systems. The Fold 7 includes what Samsung calls its third-generation Armor FlexHinge, now 27 percent thinner and 43 percent lighter than before. The hinge’s supporting and rotating elements are separated for better structural support, and a new alloy reportedly improves durability by over 14 percent.

The Flip 7 introduces Samsung’s thinnest FlexHinge to date, trimmed down by 29 percent from last year’s Flip 6. It still enables full Flex Mode and promises everyday resilience.


Samsung is also claiming significant improvements to the display structure. On the Fold 7, the display panel is over 39 percent thinner thanks to a complete redesign. A titanium-based internal lattice has replaced the former carbon fiber material, while the Ultra Thin Glass layer is now 50 percent thicker than it was on the Fold 6.

The Flip 7 keeps its iconic clamshell style but makes visual upgrades. The new edge-to-edge Infinity Cover Display eliminates the black border, the HID camera is pushed into a corner for symmetry, and the bezels are reduced by 68 percent, now just 1.25 mm.


On the camera front, Samsung says the Fold 7 brings the first-ever 200 MP sensor in a foldable. The company redesigned the camera module with a smaller actuator and ran thousands of internal simulations to keep the size down without cutting image quality. The Flip 7 also sees a complete rebuild of its camera module, prioritizing autofocus performance in a slimmer housing.

Recommended Stories
Both foldables feature tougher exterior materials. The Fold 7’s cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 21, and the frame is now made from Advanced Armor Aluminum, which Samsung says is 10 percent stronger than last year’s build.

At the end of the day, Samsung wants these foldables to feel as familiar as any premium flagship — just thinner, lighter, and built for everyday life. As we noted in our own hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, these refinements are less about bold overhauls and more about closing the usability gap between foldables and traditional phones. Hopefully this gaps closes more each day as the technology improves.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless