Samsung highlights its breakthroughs with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7 , calling them its thinnest and most refined foldables yet. Samsung is spotlighting what it sees as key breakthroughs in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and, calling them its thinnest and most refined foldables yet. In a blog post, the company emphasized how it reengineered nearly every component — from hinges to displays — to deliver more power in a slimmer form factor.





According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 now measures just 6.5 mm when open and 13.7 mm when closed. The space-saving comes from a redesigned high-density circuit board and an upgraded battery that adds 300 mAh in capacity while reducing thickness.









The Galaxy Z Fold 7 , meanwhile, shrinks the original Fold’s profile by almost half. When folded, it’s 8.9 mm thick, and just 4.2 mm unfolded. It also adopts a wider 21:9 aspect ratio for its main screen, which Samsung says is better suited for typical smartphone use.









A large part of that slimming process centers around the new hinge systems. The Fold 7 includes what Samsung calls its third-generation Armor FlexHinge, now 27 percent thinner and 43 percent lighter than before. The hinge’s supporting and rotating elements are separated for better structural support, and a new alloy reportedly improves durability by over 14 percent.

The Flip 7 introduces Samsung’s thinnest FlexHinge to date, trimmed down by 29 percent from last year’s Flip 6. It still enables full Flex Mode and promises everyday resilience.









Samsung is also claiming significant improvements to the display structure. On the Fold 7 , the display panel is over 39 percent thinner thanks to a complete redesign. A titanium-based internal lattice has replaced the former carbon fiber material, while the Ultra Thin Glass layer is now 50 percent thicker than it was on the Fold 6.





The Flip 7 keeps its iconic clamshell style but makes visual upgrades. The new edge-to-edge Infinity Cover Display eliminates the black border, the HID camera is pushed into a corner for symmetry, and the bezels are reduced by 68 percent, now just 1.25 mm.









On the camera front, Samsung says the Fold 7 brings the first-ever 200 MP sensor in a foldable. The company redesigned the camera module with a smaller actuator and ran thousands of internal simulations to keep the size down without cutting image quality. The Flip 7 also sees a complete rebuild of its camera module, prioritizing autofocus performance in a slimmer housing.



Both foldables feature tougher exterior materials. The Fold 7 ’s cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 21, and the frame is now made from Advanced Armor Aluminum, which Samsung says is 10 percent stronger than last year’s build.





At the end of the day, Samsung wants these foldables to feel as familiar as any premium flagship — just thinner, lighter, and built for everyday life. As we noted in our own hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 , these refinements are less about bold overhauls and more about closing the usability gap between foldables and traditional phones. Hopefully this gaps closes more each day as the technology improves.